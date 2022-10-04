Deal Of The Century! Bag Of Air From Aaron Judge’s 61st Home Run Game On Market For $200

Forget the Aaron Judge 61st home run ball. Forget his eventual (maybe?) 62nd home run ball. Both of those things are useless pieces of history.

Because right now, the hottest commodity to hit the market from Judge’s months-long home run chase is … a bag of air.

That’s right, baby. A clear, empty (duh), Ziploc bag of air from last week’s game in Toronto when Judge hit No. 61.

Behold:

Someone was selling a bag of air from Rogers Centre the day Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season.



Someone actually purchased one for $267 😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/PvDn360PWr — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) October 3, 2022

Nothing quite like that Rogers Centre air conditioning



(h/t @YankeeWRLD) pic.twitter.com/4crO0Z878O — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) October 3, 2022

Did someone just buy an empty bag of Aaron Judge air?

In all honesty, I have no idea if this was actually sold or not, but it was definitely posted to eBay earlier this week for a short period of time.

Side note: how about eBay making it this far? Definitely would’ve taken the under on that one.

Anyway, back to the empty bag of Aaron Judge air.

The ad was posted the day after the game, offering a “Ziploc Bag of Air From Aaron Judge 61st Home Run Game Blue Jays New York Yankees.”

Unfortunately, the advertisement was removed on Monday, but the photo stayed up showing a sandwich bag with a piece of green painter’s tape with the words “Judge HR 61.”

Aaron Judge 61st home run ball air is worth a pretty penny nowadays. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Love it. Simple, to the point, but packs a punch. How can you call yourself a true baseball fan and see an empty bag of Judge air and not immediately want to buy it?

Either you’re a baseball historian or not. Sorry, but $195 for the air that was present during Aaron Judge’s 61st ding-dong? That’s a steal, buddy.

Now, $25 shipping for a bag of air? I don’t know about that. Seems like a rip-off to me, but if you’re already paying $195 for a sandwich bag, are you really gonna run away from an extra $25 to ship it?

I don’t think so.

Anyway, at last check the item is gone – so it’s either been sold or taken down. If you’re the seller, it’s really a no-lose situation, too. Either you just made $225 on a bag of air, or you got banned from eBay. I think that’s certainly worth the risk.