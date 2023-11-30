Deadspin Writer Pushes Sports ‘Journalism’ Closer To Extinction | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

A young Kansas City Chiefs fan was raked over the coals by a Deadspin writer who FALSELY claimed the young boy was wearing black face at a game and I have some Final Thoughts.

Folks, you would’ve thought after a multi-million dollar lawsuit from Nick Sandmann AKA the Covington Catholic student who was railroaded by the mainstream media for literally stranding and smiling, that said mainstream media would have learned a lesson. But nope.

If there is a white male that can be defamed, slandered or canceled regardless of the merit or truth of the accusations- members of the activist media will find that white male and go to town.

And that’s exactly what happened to this young Kansas City Chiefs fan after Deadspin Senior Writer Carron J. Phillips published a hit piece on the boy for supposedly wearing blackface to the game.

The headline of the article? “The NFL needs to speak out against the Kansas City Chiefs fan in Black face, Native headdress.”

The article also included this one-sided and deceptively skewed photo of the boy to prove the point, that this kid is a racist flagrantly parading around his racism at an NFL game.

Damn and it looks bad, doesn’t it.

Unless you provide just the tiniest amount of truth and context and show the whole damn photo of the little boy whose face is indeed painted black, but half black not to promote racism, but as a part of the red and black colors of the FLIPPIN’ KANSAS CITY CHIEFS!

Furthermore, according to the boy’s mother, he is of Native American descent.

Was this an honest mistake by Deadspin writer Carron J. Phillips? Or was this just a sick and underhanded ruse to get clicks and ruin this young boy’s life for no fricken reason?!

I’m gonna go with the ladder given Phillips DOUBLED down with this post on X. That tweet is now deleted but the damage is already done.

These race hustlers are shameless. They are vultures, and leeches, and a disgrace to journalism. They are so hungry to find racism they will LITERALLY create it where it doesn’t exist. The demand for racism is far outpacing the supply.

And this Deadspin writer most definitely deserves the Nick Sandman treatment.

The family of the boy he threw under the bus should sue him and the outlet into outer space.

If you try to cancel someone and you have to lie and deceive and manipulate your way to it, YOU should be the one canceled.

RIP so-called sports journalism. What a joke!

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

