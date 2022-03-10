Deadly Sniper Agrees To Fight In Ukraine

Videos by OutKick

Putin’s adversaries are pouring in from all sides of the globe.

As relayed by the New York Post, a deadly Canadian sniper, addressed by his nickname ‘Wali,’ was a member of the elite Royal 22e Regiment of Canada and how now committed to fighting alongside the Ukrainian forces.

“I want to help them. It’s as simple as that,” he stated. “I have to help because there are people here being bombarded just because they want to be European and not Russian.”

The report notes that the sniper previously served in Afghanistan and Iraq, also combating members of ISIS alongside a Kurdish guerilla force.

Elite Canadian sniper joins Ukraine in fight against Russia https://t.co/9RNytUD56u pic.twitter.com/Wkb30Fe6Te — New York Post (@nypost) March 9, 2022

Fervor against Putin’s war crimes has become a galvanizing moment for the rest of the world.

Grisly photos of families dead on the streets of Ukraine have stirred massive disdain to the Russian army’s operations

'Forgive me that I couldn't defend you': Dad of slain Ukraine family learned of deaths on Twitter https://t.co/7QL1nm2jzm pic.twitter.com/Y58JdZK3TM — New York Post (@nypost) March 10, 2022

From professional athletes to veterans, Ukraine has recruited any person willing to oppose Putin’s power grab.

“They were so happy to have us. It’s like we were friends right away,” added Wali.

“A week ago, I was still programming stuff. Now I’m grabbing anti-tank missiles in a warehouse to kill real people. … That’s my reality right now.”

