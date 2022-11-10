Dead Pennsylvania Politician Voted Back Into Office

Pennsylvania voters really showed off their acumen during the midterm elections on Tuesday. One state representative race featured a Democrat handily beating his competition in a re-election effort.

The only issue is that the winner has been dead for a month.

Anthony “Tony” DeLuca, 85, didn’t just win; he buried his opponent by winning 76 percent of the vote over Green candidate Queonia “Zarah” Livingston. A special election will be held to fill in DeLuca’s seat.

R.I.P. Pennsylvania Democrat Tony DeLuca, 85, who passed away in October.

People were baffled to hear about the mishap, wondering how this type of error came to be. As reported in The Guardian, sentiments on the ground indicated that Pennsylvania voters were simply not up to date with their political news cycle.

They apparently tuned out the past month regarding news of DeLuca’s death on October 9. He passed away following a battle with lymphoma.

For 39 years, DeLuca served for the 32nd legislative district of Pennsylvania.

AP calls HD32 race for Tony DeLuca. DeLuca died in October, and there will be a special election to fill this seat. — Charlie Wolfson (@chwolfson) November 9, 2022

Pennsylvania House Democrats released a tweet regarding DeLuca’s posthumous victory.

“While we’re incredibly saddened by the loss of Representative Tony DeLuca, we are proud to see the voters to continue to show their confidence in him and his commitment to Democratic values by re-electing him posthumously. A special election will follow soon,” the tweet read.

DeLuca became an overnight inspiration as he demonstrated to Americans never to up on their dreams, even if they’re dead.