DC Radio Personality Axed After Comparing Kamala Harris’ Outfit To UPS Uniform

Washington DC writer and radio personality Amber Athey says she was delivered a pink slip for joking that a brown outfit worn by Kamala Harris resembled the uniform worn by UPS employees.

It seems the joke was deemed as racist.

Athey’s full-time gig is serving as editor of the Washington edition of The Spectator, a conservative magazine. She still has that job. But she said she lost her regular spot on DC talk radio station WMAL after using the popular UPS slogan to refer to Harris’ outfit, and time in office.

Athey’s comments were in response to Harris’ garb at Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

“Kamala looks like a UPS employee — what can brown do for you?” Athey tweeted. “Nothing good, apparently.”

Athey wrote in a column for The Spectator that, at first, the tweet was hardly heard ’round the world. In fact, it received very little blowback. But then she addressed the protests in favor of transgender students at the University of North Texas, and suddenly, the Harris tweet began to make waves.

As is often the case on social media, the mob came after Athey for the Harris tweet.

“All of a sudden, the Kamala tweet was being re-framed as racist and dozens of Twitter accounts were bragging about contacting my employers about my ‘bigotry,’” she said.

Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris reacts after Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the U.S. Capitol’s House Chamber on March 1. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images)

Nobody at The Spectator gave two hoots about the Harris tweet and merely “laughed” at the angry responses, Athey said. Eventually, though, those in charge of running WMAL buckled.

“They told me that the tweet I sent about Kamala was ‘racist’ and that subsequent follow-ups defending myself and making fun of the efforts to cancel me were unacceptable,” she wrote. “I had violated the company’s social media policy, they said, and I was terminated effective immediately.”

This set a bad precedent, Athey continued, given that all she did was make fun of the vice-president’s wardrobe.

“We spoke frequently [on the show] about the dangers of censorship and cancel culture on our program, and yet here they are bowing to the mob,” she wrote. “If I can be fired for making fun of the vice president’s outfit, every single host on a Cumulus station is in danger of losing their job at a moment’s notice.”

Written by Sam Amico

Sam Amico is the assistant managing editor-newsdesk at OutKick. He is also the co-founder and senior writer at Hoopswire.com, and has covered the NBA for nearly 20 years, including his time at Sports Illustrated, FOX Sports and CBS Sports. A native of Akron, Ohio, his writing career began in Wyoming.

