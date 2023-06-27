DC Films Announces David Corenswet For Role Of Clark Kent In ‘Superman’ Reboot

Videos by OutKick

Hollywood is making another Superman movie, and they’ve decided who will play the Man of Steel next. Apologies to all Henry Caville fans, but David Corenswet, 29, has been hired to take over as Kal-El / Clark Kent for DC films.

The Juilliard-trained actor is a fairly unknown talent. At 6-foot-4, Corenswet appears to have the physical traits to play Kal-El … so he’s got that going for him. Nothing else, really.

The Superman project, titled “Superman: Legacy,” was announced as part of filmmaker James Gunn‘s next phase of DC’s superhero movie projects.

David Corenswet attends the “Pearl” Premiere during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

To his credit, Gunn has directed many superb comic book movies. He is now a chairman at DC Films and will direct and write the new Superhero movie.

David Corenswet takes the red cape from former Superman actor Henry Caville, who rose to the role in 2013’s Man of Steel and became many viewers’ favorite iteration of Superman throughout Zack Snyder’s DCEU.

Also announced actress Rachel Brosnahan for the role of Lois Lane, Superman’s love interest. Brosnahan played the lead role in Amazon Prime Video’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Rachel Brosnahan attends The 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Will a new Superman movie directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet work out? Probably, since Gunn’s track record shows he can make exceptional films without the outside influence of a studio.

When it comes to Warner Bros., the less corporate interference, the better.

After all, this is the same studio that previously greenlit a new Superman movie written by CRT-loving race-baiter Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Warner Bros. has been on a box office tanking streak with its latest superhero properties and has been coy about releasing their conceptual black Superman movie written by Coates. Just what audiences want: a traditionally pro-American superhero receiving a massive reimaging, one where Superman probably hates America for its racist roots.

“Superman: Legacy” will release in theaters on July 11, 2025.