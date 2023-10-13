DC Comics Wanted To Kill Bruce Wayne And Cast A Black Batman

Videos by OutKick

DC Comics wanted to change the look of Batman. The comic brand wanted to turn him black, permanently.

A DC Insider spoke to Bounding into Comics that the company pushed for the idea during the 5G Initiative summit in 2021, during which it also introduced a bisexual Superman and a black, female Green Lantern.

The plan was not to recast Batman’s alias Bruce Wayne as black, but instead to turn business manager Lucious Fox into the new lead Batman.

The hope would have then been to see the black Batman adopted into all future films.

“A portion of the company reportedly thought the character would add an extra layer of diversity to future Batman book lines,” reports The Blaze.

“However, Dan DiDio, the co-publisher, allegedly looked visibly stressed and felt like the changes in the new generation of characters were being forced on him.”

How would have DC Comic readers responded to the doing away of Bruce Wayne in the name of diversity?

Therein lay the concern.

The insider says retailers pushed back at the idea. Specifically, one brand projected that sales would drop by one-third.

Other retailers at the meeting stressed that comic readers expect to see Wayne as Batman and omitting him would spark backlash.

Of course, it would.

Bruce Wayne is not synonymous with Batman. He is Batman.

A comic or film series could plot a spinoff or non-canon storyline in which Wayne — who, unlike other superheroes, does not possess superpowers — becomes old and names a successor. That could be a storyline worth visiting for entertainment purposes.

Yet that was not the intent here. DC pitched the idea to permanently change the flagship Batman series for the purpose of diversity only.

Ultimately, DC Comics went on to release “Future State: The Next Batman” with Bruce Wayne.

Still, do not be surprised if DC revisits the idea of a black Batman. DC would not be the first brand to prioritize perception over profits.

In fact, expect it to happen soon.

For example, Disney has had no hesitancy in recasting and changing legacy characters — i.e. The Little Mermaid — even as the filmmaker approached $1 billion in losses over its last eight films.

The vocal minority has infiltrated the entertainment industry. And the vocal minority would appreciate DC killing off Bruce Wayne in the name of diversity.