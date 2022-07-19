SEC Media Days: What Stories Stood Out The Most From Day 2 In Atlanta

ATLANTA — Another day in the books at SEC Media Days in Atlanta, as Nick Saban took the podium, along with Clark Lea, Mike Leach and Shane Beamer.

It was a day full of a number of interesting quotes, along with a few recommendations on what to watch with your streaming services.

University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban answers questions during the SEC Football Media Days on July 18 at the College Football Hall of Fame located in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Well, I don’t dislike name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players. I want our players to do well. Our players made over $3 million in name, image and likeness. I’m all for the players being able to do as well as they can and use their name, image and likeness to create value for themselves. We have a great brand at Alabama, so players are certainly — their value there is going to be enhanced because of the value that our brand can help them create.

“But the thing that I have sort of expressed, not concerns about, but there’s got to be some uniformity and protocol of how name, image and likeness is implemented,” Saban added. “I think there’s probably a couple factors that are important in that. How does this impact competitive balance in college athletics? And is there transparency to maintain fairness across the board in terms of college athletics? How do we protect the players? Because there’s more and more people that are trying to get between the player and the money.”

Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea during the Vanderbilt Commodores Black and Gold Spring Game, April 16, 2022, at Vanderbilt Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“We know in time Vanderbilt football will be the best program in the country. As I said a year ago, there are no cheat codes, shortcuts, no hacks that will allow this to happen overnight. This is still about going the long, hard way, independent of the trends and headlines generating the most attention right now in college football.”

That’s a tall task. But the Dores did name the starter.

“Mike Wright is one of the best in the country in that respect. We want him to develop as a total quarterback, which he has. He’s demonstrated leadership abilities, too. We’re excited for him to enter the fall as our starting quarterback. He knows that he has to earn that every day. That’s part of our covenant.

“On top of that, we’re fortunate to have a second quarterback with a ton of game experience and starting experience in Ken Seals,” Lea added. “I want to say this because I think it’s important. We had a challenging conversation at the end of spring to set a course through the summer. Our staff got together and said, What is the best course forward here? What is the right thing to do to set a trajectory for our offense?”

Head Coach Mike Leach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the sidelines during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on November 6, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 31-28. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

“Yeah, I wish I’d watched more Netflix lately. And I haven’t. Somebody said I need to watch “The Terminal List,” which I haven’t watched it yet. I guess the hidden gem, which I think I said it last year, “Operation Odessa,” that documentary, you need to watch that about these international criminals that try to buy a submarine for Pablo Escobar. That’s worth watching.

“I wish I could tell you I watched more Netflix,” Leach added. “I haven’t watched a lot lately. During the season, it’s good to watch to kind of get your head straight. I’m up to date on “Better Call Saul,” I’m up to date on ‘Yellowstone’.”

His players also got him into ‘Stranger Things’, which he’s catching up on.

“Yeah, I’ll tell you, that’s part of it. The kids got me into “Stranger Things.” I’m certainly not ready for this season, I’m about halfway through. I don’t know. If you guys have any good recommendations, I could probably use ’em. So I guess I’ll defer to the numbers here.”

Shane Beamer head coach of South Carolina during the Dukes Mayo Bowl college football game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the South Carolina Gamecocks on December 30, 2021 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“I think the most noise we made at SEC Media Days last year was when we reenacted the Coach Spurrier Arby’s picture on the way back to the airport. But there was very little talk about our football team. That’s different this year. People are talking about us nationally, which is what we want. We have high expectations at South Carolina. People are talking about our players as individuals more nationally than what they were last year.

“There’s more buzz about this program right now,” Beamer added. “The key for us, the challenge for us, will be being mature enough to handle that the right way as a football team and understand the work ethic that it’s going to take to get back to what we did last season and understanding that the reason we had a lot of success that we did last year was how connected we became as a team.”

Continue following OutKick for coverage of SEC Media Days 2022.