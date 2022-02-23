Day 2 Of The Inaugural 2022 USFL Draft Rolls On

Videos by OutKick

Day 1 of the inaugural 2022 USFL Draft from Birmingham, Alabama is in the books, and Day 2 is set to begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET.

Day 1 covered Rounds 1-12, with quarterbacks coming off the board with each of the first eight picks in Round 1. Former Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was selected first overall by the Michigan Panthers.

Day 1 also had edge rushers and defensive ends in Rounds 2-4, offensive tackles in Rounds 5-7, cornerbacks in Rounds 8-11 and quarterbacks again in Round 12.

Day 2 will follow a similar format to Day 1, with teams selecting a player from a specific position group each round. The positional order for Day 2 is as follows: wide receivers in Rounds 13-17, safeties in Rounds 18-19, center in Round 20, inside linebacker in Round 21, and guards in Rounds 22-23. Teams will have 90 seconds to make their pick each round.

Teams will then have just one minute to make selections in Rounds 23-35, which will consist of defensive tackles and nose tackles in Rounds 24-26, running backs and fullbacks in Rounds 27-28, outside linebackers in Rounds 29-31, kickers in Round 32, punters in Round 33, tight ends and H-backs in Round 34, and long-snappers in Round 35. At least one player must be drafted from each position group.

The USFL will give live updates of the draft through its social media channels and FOX Sports’ digital platforms.

For complete coverage of Day 2 of the 2022 USFL Draft, follow along on FOXSports.com.

