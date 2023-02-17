David Ortiz Is Selling His Insane Miami House – $12.5 Million

Videos by OutKick

Are you a recent retiree looking to cash in investments and buy your forever Florida home in suburban South Miami away from the hustle and bustle?

David Ortiz is selling his insane house that needs to be on your radar if you have a big pile of cash and the ability to pay the property taxes. The Ortiz mansion featuring five bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread out over 10,000 sq. ft. has an asking price of $12,500,000 and a healthy $84,000 per year tax bill.

But at that price, you’re about to have a wild retirement. Put it this way, your friends from up north in New Jersey and Connecticut are going to be impressed. Now, it’s not water-front property impressive, but I think you’re going to turn some heads with this house.

From David Ortiz’s realtor:

Modern Style meets unmatched elegance in this tropical paradise in N Pinecrest. This exquisite 2019 custom estate sits on over an acre & greets you w/multiple water features, grand foyer, volume ceilings & flr to ceiling white linen draperies.

Unique open plan offering panoramic views of the outdrs from great rm. Quintessential kitchen by Officine Gullo w/walk-in pantry & Wolf/SubZero appl. This estate has it all w/state-of-the-art video & surround sound, home theatre, & sports bar rm.

Bi-Level bedrms w/private sitting rms downstairs. Lavish master ste w/boutique WIC, sitting area, spa bath w/floating tub & 16ft shower. Outdr oasis w/pool, spa, covered terr, summer kit, outdr shower. Other Feat: elevator, maids rm, generator, 3 fire pits, 3 car gar w/space for lifts, elite schools nearby.

I want you retirees to look at that sports club Ortiz had built into his house. Look at that TV wall that can be yours. Think of the wine nights with your buddies who fly down on Spirit. Think of the wives trying to pick a sitting area to sit in.

Now for the important details that the realtors always leave out of the property summary:

• Trader Joe’s is just 1.3 miles to the west

• Whole Foods is 2 miles

• Key Largo is just 55 miles and it’s just an hour drive because this mansion is on the south side of Miami

• Nearest full-serve liquor store is a 15 minute drive

• The Marlins baseball stadium is 10 miles

• South Beach is under 17 miles, but traffic is a nightmare

• It’s 3.3 miles to ARod’s University of Miami baseball stadium

Mortgage: You’re looking at just under $80,000 per month based on 20% down and a 30-year loan, if you can find a bank to give you that money.

via Realtor / Listed by: Michael Martinez of One Sotheby’s International Realty

