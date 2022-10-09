CLASSIC BEARS: David Montgomery’s Jersey Is Spelled Wrong In His Return To The Field

David Montgomery returned to the field on Sunday after missing last week with an injury. But did he?

Before the game even began, the Bears somehow managed to make their first mistake of the day. The 25-year-old running back’s jersey was misspelled.

His last name is Montgomery, but his jersey included an extra “O.” It reads “Montogomery.”

It is unclear as to who might be responsible for the mistake. However, Chicago lists five equipment personnel on its team website. They should have caught the error before traveling to Minnesota and it seems like they should have another option.

For example, what happens if a player’s jersey rips in half? Can they get another jersey?

Surely it doesn’t happen often, so the team probably brings just one jersey per player. But it begs the question about the protocol.

In addition, it paints a hilarious picture of how David Montgomery might have reacted upon walking into the locker room and seeing the extra “o” in his name. And even before that, when did the equipment managers realize the mistake? What was their reaction like?

At the end of the day, the misspelled jersey couldn’t matter any less. Montgomery proved that to be true on his first touch back from injury. He turned a screen pass into a 30-yard gain with some smooth moves and a big burst through the line of scrimmage.

Unfortunately for Montgomery, his stats will not count. They will be attributed to David Montogomery. That’s how it works, right?

Unfortunately for the Bears, Montgomery’s jersey typo set the tone for what quickly devolved into a rough first half. They could not get anything going and quickly fell behind by as much as 18.

Perhaps there needs to be some reevaluation in the Windy City. From coaching staff, to the players on the field, to the equipment personnel.