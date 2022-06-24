Former USA Today Editor Says Paper Demoted Him For Saying Only Women Can Have Babies

Former USA Today deputy editorial page editor David Mastio says the newspaper demoted him for posting a tweet that wasn’t woke.

“I was demoted after I tweeted, “People who are pregnant are also women,” Mastio said, explaining the USA Today environment in an op-ed for the New York Post.

Mastio writes USA Today told him he must immediately delete the tweet because it was “causing pain to the LGBTQ activists and journalists on our staff.” In other words, stating the obvious truth that only women can give birth to children greatly upset USA Today staffers.

“I thought I was authorized to have opinions,” Mastio explained in the op-ed. “The idea that women are the ones who get pregnant has gone from scientific fact to opinion to outright falsehood in the blink of an eye. Nevertheless, it remains my opinion that women get pregnant. Women, after all, come with all the accouterments — vaginas, uteruses, ovaries and mammary glands.”

Wrong. At most corporate media outlets, employees are only allowed to have an opinion that is woke. All else is prohibited.

Mastio details that the outlet looks to hire only writers with a “narrow ‘woke’ ideology” and has no interest in talents with opposing worldviews. We can confirm this by reading the articles posted on USA Today dot com.

Mastio explains:

“Gannett’s top editors and publishers are filling the company with a cadre of young college graduates who share a “narrow woke’ ideology” that is alien to the value of most of its readers. In a closely divided America, Gannett has a grand total of one local conservative staff columnist. There’s one conservative editorial page left in the network.”

“In recent years, I’ve watched good conservative editorial pages in Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Oklahoma City wink out to be replaced with bland corporate liberalism. There are zero conservative editorial cartoonists left in the network.”

This tends to be the issue with major media outlets, in that they represent only one side of the conversation. Most controversial topics in this country are split along party lines and yet newspapers pretend as if one side is correct and the other evil. See the coverage of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday for proof.

“Staffers in regional design centers — the people who lay out the papers — have the ability to kill conservative columns that local opinion editors select,” Mastio adds.

For an industry that frequently talks about “diversity,” there’s an obvious de-emphasis on diversity of thought.

USA Today seemingly agrees that its far-Left pivot ruined its reputation. This month, the current editorial page editor said the paper failed to “evolve” with its “opinions.” Clearly.

For the record, I doubt USA Today will successfully embrace a moderate perceptive. And therefore, its business will continue to struggle.

“While Gannett and USA Today’s top leaders have understandably focused on the company’s billion-dollar debt and quarterly bottom line, they’ve lost control of its newsrooms, which are writing off half their potential readers to pursue activist staffers’ narrow political agendas. It won’t be long before that hits the bottom line — if it hasn’t already,” Mastio concludes.

True. Americans reject wokeness in the marketplace, countless examples show.

Props to Mastio for speaking out.