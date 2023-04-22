David Letterman Is Here To Get You Pumped For The Indianapolis 500 In Teaser For IndyCar’s Upcoming Docuseries ‘100 Days To Indy’

Videos by OutKick

A new teaser has been released for IndyCar’s upcoming documentary series 100 Days To Indy, and it stars none other than late-night RV legend, David Letterman.

Formula 1’s Netflix series Drive To Survive was a massive hit. So much so, that others wanted to see if they could get the same popularity bump that F1 received.

The PGA Tour has done it, tennis has done it, and now IndyCar is doing it.

Anyone that is even tangentially familiar with IndyCar will get why Letterman is in this series. He’s from Indiana and co-owns a team in the series, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

And frankly, he does an amazing job setting up the series by bringing a bit of funny, and some amazing quotes about the Indianapolis 500.

Letterman Will Get You Pumped For The Indianapolis 500

“What you need to understand about the Indianapolis 500, is that you’re minutes away from watching an event that makes the hair on the back of your hands just stand up,” Letterman said.

That’s a heck of a quote, and anyone who has been to the Indianapolis 500 will tell you it’s true. But that quote was really hammered home with some amazing shots. Some of the paddock, a flyover, and what looked like Colton Herta’s crash in practice last year.

“They fire the engines and suddenly what was an audible hum becomes a violent shriek of thunder,” Letterman said.

Damn, that guy has a way with words.

“This is no exaggeration,” he says. “If you win the Indianapolis 500, you become immortal.

One look at the Borg-Warner Trophy and you’ll see there’s some truth to that.

I’m so in on this series. I just hope that the CW and Vice who are co-producing the series don’t veer into manufactured drama a la Drive To Survive. We’ve got drivers going 200mph — and at Indy even faster — just inches apart. You don’t need to cook that up.

We’re just over a month away from the Green flag dropping on the 107th Indianapolis 500. I was already pumped. This David Letterman hype video of sorts boosted that excitement.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle