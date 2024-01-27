Is Modelo Negra A Great Beer Or Pure Trash? David Hookstead Issues Official Review

Videos by OutKick

Is Modelo Negra a solid beer option?

As loyal OutKick readers know, I’ve started a new series where I review different beers, give an unfiltered opinion, generally throw in some unrelated info (stay tuned on that for this one) and people have fun with it.

We started off with a group of Mexican beers we reviewed, and that transitioned to Pacifico after people complained it wasn’t in the initial batch. I did the best I could with the resources available.

Then, everyone pivoted to saying I needed to drink Modelo Negra – which came a year after Modelo Especial – and review it. It took me trips to three different stores before I found it, but I eventually secured a six pack for the readers. You don’t need to thank me. I’d do anything for the OutKick crew.

A look at the six pack of Modelo Negra that I was able to secure. (Credit: David Hookstead)

Let’s dive into a review of Modelo Negra.

Now, I want to say right from the jump that this review goes DEEP. One moment we’re talking about beer, and the next we’re talking about my high school grades.

However, as you all know, I never lie to the readers and I’m not afraid to shoot anyone straight. That means some of you – and I know this for a fact – are NOT going to like this review. I simply get paid to tell the truth. Nothing more. Nothing less.

With that said, smash the play button and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Was my review fair or foul? Honestly, it’s not terrible, as I noted. It just doesn’t taste like anything to me. It’s brown water with alcohol and a little carbonation. The regular Modelo is significantly better. This is my ruling and it is final.