David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Hayley Joins Playboy’s Version Of Only Fans, Won’t Shut Up About Fighting Her ‘Obesity’ Critics

Don’t hassle the Hoff family.

Hayley Hasselhoff, whose family rose to Internet prominence via her drunk shirtless dad eating a Wendy’s cheeseburger off the floor while speaking in tongue, is a BBW Playboy model who has a couple of extra pounds and she’s not the least bit afraid to go to war with her critics who slam her for “glamorizing obesity.”

The German Playboy model, who is making the media rounds right now, says after years and years of being a BBW model, the critics just won’t stop and she’s heard enough.

“The biggest misconception [curve models] get is that we are glamorizing obesity,” Hasselhoff said during an interview with Fox News Digital. “That’s probably the biggest question I’ve been asked around the world. In the 10 years of my career, I would hear, ‘Do you feel like you’re glamorizing obesity?’ And I would say, ‘No. I feel like I’m making someone feel better in their skin and that’s a beautiful thing.’ I think everyone has the right to feel comfortable, beautiful, valued and desired in their skin, no matter what shape or size they are.”

Hayley adds that it’s a huge misconception that the BBWs “are lazy” and don’t hit the gym. You could say the misconception is that they’re all about the cheeseburgers and not the treadmill.

“Being curvy and voluptuous doesn’t mean you don’t want to take care of yourself,” she added. “As a model, I still want to be healthy and fit. And you’ve got to remember, mental health still means you’ve got to take care of your physical health because that’s all intertwined. Your mental health is connected to your body too. The idea that plus-size models don’t take care of themselves like straight models do is outdated… At the end of the day, I’m still a model. Whether you’re a curve one or not, you want to feel strong and good about yourself.”

Damn, I could go for a cheeseburger right now.

Now Playboy Digital is going into business with Hayley Hasselhoff. She’s joining the Playboy Centerfold platform — it’s pretty much an OnlyFans rip-off competitor — where Hoff be doing what OF models do on their pages.

You know, have a conversation with the model. Get to know them. Get hooked on the theory the BBW cares about you and wants to stay your friend which means your brain will refrain from unsubscribing and that means you’re a monthly paying member until your credit card expiration date runs out.

“And I love getting to know women,” Hayley told Fox.

Oh, I bet you do, gurl.

Get those monthly subscriptions!

Look, here’s the deal: Stop the bullshit about how you’re fighting the critics. It’s a great hook to get media companies to write about what your press agent is pushing. The audience is smart enough to know what’s going on here, Hayley.

The fat-shaming thing is the hook, it makes for a nice headline and then you’re ripping off clothes so Brent who’s staying at a Motel 6 while working a paving project in the West Virginia mountains has something to look at while separated from his baby mama for months on end.

But it’s worn out.

It would be awesome to hear one of these monthly subscription hounds say it how it is: I’m just here hoping Brent in West Virginia & a bunch of other losers forget they pay me $9.99 a month for six years.