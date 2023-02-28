David Feherty Forgets Michael Jordan Exists, Says Greg Norman Was Most Recognizable Athlete In 1980s And 1990s

Videos by OutKick

David Feherty is an extremely entertaining and talented broadcaster whose wealth of knowledge about professional golf is beyond expansive. But, even legendary announcers say very dumb things, and that’s exactly what Feherty did during the LIV Golf broadcast this past weekend.

LIV Golf began its second season in Mexico last week and, as per usual, Feherty was on the call. While I’m going to guess that made some very insightful remarks during the three days on the air, his one comment about LIV CEO Greg Norman is the one everyone is talking about.

People focus on negative and blatantly wrong statements whenever any broadcaster or analyst makes one, and oh boy did Feherty make one when talking about Norman’s level of fame.

Feherty stated during the LIV Golf broadcast that Norman was probably the most recognizable athlete on the planet during the 1980s and 1990s.

Catching up on the @livgolf_league broadcast (no spoilers!) against my doctor’s orders. I was rewarded with Feherty saying Greg Norman changed the game and was probably the most recognizable athlete on the planet in the 80s and 90s. Gotta feed the Commishes ego! pic.twitter.com/BO7VjiGxwe — Geoff Shackelford (@GeoffShac) February 26, 2023

While Norman was undoubtedly one of the most well-known athletes in the world during that era, a man by the name of Michael Jordan was playing for the Chicago Bulls during the 1980s and 1990s.

Jordan was the most famous athlete in the universe during that time frame and could still very well be the most recognizable athlete alive today.

Fortunately for Feherty, not many people heard his remark about Norman’s fame as the ratings for LIV Golf’s event at Mayakoba were practically nonexistent.

