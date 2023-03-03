Rick Carlisle’s Character On Display As Pacers Honor Late Indiana Media Legend David Benner With Cool Gesture

Videos by OutKick

Rick Carlisle and the Pacers honored one of their own with a very cool gesture on Thursday night. David Benner, who spent nearly 30 years as the director of media relations for Indiana, passed away on Wednesday after a lengthy battle with illness.

We are saddened to announce the passing of our longtime Director of Media Relations, David Benner.



“David embodied the very best of our organization. He was immensely talented, experienced, and humble." pic.twitter.com/OM2tPq30Ra — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 1, 2023

He was with the team as they played the Spurs both in spirit and through the team’s wardrobe.

Benner, a native of the Hoosier State, was a staple in the community. He spent nearly half of a century chronicling sports in his home state.

Before joining the central division team’s staff in 1994, Benner was first a sports writer who covered the Pacers, Notre Dame football, and Indiana University basketball for The Indianapolis Star. Before retiring last season, he was with the Pacers for 28 years.

His routine with Reggie Miller is iconic.

Reggie Miller and David Benner's routine was classic. pic.twitter.com/ENtAtfQQa8 — John Ledesma (@JohnnyNBA) March 1, 2023

Benner’s impact on the state cannot be understated. George Hill spoke to his impact on the team and how he always treated others with the utmost kindness and care.

Hill remembers David Benner: "He was a guy that was truly loved around this organization. Since day one, coming here, he treated me like family, not like a player. Always wanted the best for me and my family, on and off the court." #Pacers pic.twitter.com/1Qjv5lGpkC — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) March 3, 2023

Benner was, and is, a legend.

It is difficult to put into words just what David Benner meant to the Indiana Pacers, the NBA, his family, and friends. He had an infectious personality and a wonderful sense of humor that was evident to anyone who was ever fortunate enough to meet him. — Pacers President Kevin Pritchard

To honor Benner, the entire Pacers coaching staff wore sweatshirts in his memory.

our coaching staff is wearing David Benner sweatshirts on the bench tonight.💙💛 pic.twitter.com/diaiJAVSwW — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 3, 2023

As did Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell upon arrival to the arena.

Tyrese Haliburton and T.J. McConnell arrived in David Benner sweatshirts tonight.💙💛@NerdWallet | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/sa7krQZ9Cr — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 3, 2023

In a testament to Carlisle’s character, he did not want the focus to be on him before the game, but on someone who knew Benner better than himself. While interviewing with Bally Sports, the 63-year-old head coach took the mic and flipped the script.

Instead of being the interviewee, he was the interviewer. He spoke with Krissy Myers, who worked with Benner for 23 years and asked what the late great meant to her.

Carlisle also expressed his feelings toward Benner’s passing, and did a phenomenal job putting his legacy into words. Here is what they both had to say:

Rick Carlisle took the mic during his pregame interview with @PacersJJ for @BallySportsIN and interviewed our Associate Director of Media Relations Krissy Myers, who worked with David Benner for 23 years.



"David meant everything to us."💙💛 pic.twitter.com/YVnGdb8MzA — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) March 3, 2023

Benner will be missed both in the NBA community, and in Indiana. Rest in peace to an all-time great.