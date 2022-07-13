David Beckham To Get a Documentary Series on Netflix

20 years after the fictional movie ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ referenced him in its title, David Beckham is getting his own non-fictional story.

Netflix has confirmed that it will be releasing a documentary series about the British soccer legend, which will be produced by Beckham’s company, 99 Studios.

Beckham has been one of the world’s most famous and intriguing athletes, with a remarkable career and high profile marriage to Victoria Beckham.

The documentary will cover his rise to superstardom from “working-class London,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Beckham came from relatively humble beginnings to win six Premier League titles, a Champions League title, and two FA Cups, helping Manchester United to win the ‘Treble,’ Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup, all in one season during the 1998-1999 year.

He went on to win the La Liga title in Spain, The Ligue in France and famously moved to Los Angeles to join the LA Galaxy, winning two MLS Cups afterwards.

At the international level, Beckham appeared in 115 matches for England, and is the only English player to score in three World Cups.

The documentary should also cover some of his off-pitch influence as well.

The report explains that it might touch on some of his “alleged extra-marital affairs” and the controversial exploits that made him an international celebrity.

Oscar winners Fisher Stevens and John Battsek are both involved in the production as well.

The biggest question to be answered is whether the documentary will cover some of his, shall we say, interesting hairstyles:

Any story on Beckham that omits these fascinating life decisions would inevitably be disappointing and incomplete.