Delta Force Operator’s Life Changed Forever When A Terrorist Killed His Dog: EXCLUSIVE

Dave Nielsen’s life changed forever the night a terrorist killed his beloved dog Pepper.

The retired Delta Force operator joined me on “American Joyride” to discuss working as a dog handler in The Unit, the night Pepper sacrificed herself to save the team, becoming an operator and the fallout following the death of his dog and friends in combat.

This interview is incredibly raw, powerful and, at times, pretty violent. Having said that, everything Dave talks about is worth every second of your time. He provides a great look at America’s most lethal warriors and the struggles they can endure off the battlefield.

I hope you all enjoyed my conversation with Dave Nielsen, and I encourage you all to dive into more great “American Joyride” content below. It’s all a great reminder of the heroes we have in this country.