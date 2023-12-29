North Carolina State Coach Didn’t Like Being Touched By A Cop

Videos by OutKick
Dave Doeren isn’t a big fan of being touched.
The North Carolina Wolfpack lost 28-19 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl to Kansas State, and the entire game was absolutely unreal as the Pop-Tarts theme took over the atmosphere.
However, a viral moment gaining traction on X is also pretty funny. Doeren was exiting the field for halftime when what appeared to be a state trooper lightly touched him on the back.
The head coach of the Wolfpack took a step forward, turned around with a look of displeasure on his face and immediately started walking again once he realized it was a cop.
You can watch the entire situation unfold below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
Dave Doeren has funny reaction to being touched by a cop.
To be clear, nobody is saying Doeren crossed the line or did anything crazy. Not at all. He obviously had no idea who had lightly touched him, clearly wasn’t happy about it and turned around to check.
The moment he saw it was an officer, he turned back around and proceeded. That’s what we call a business decision.
Going full Steve Sarkisian on a cop would……likely not be smart. Let’s take a walk down memory lane with Sark’s hall of fame meltdown.
Of course, this is the internet and social media we’re talking about. Nothing can happen without people reacting with some hot takes.
Dave Doeren staring at a cop with a clear look of unhappiness is no exception. People weren’t impressed.
I need to know what the reaction from Dave Doeren would have been if the guy behind him hadn’t been a cop. Full Sark reaction or would he have just kept on walking? These are the mysteries that keep people awake at night. For now, all we know for sure is Doeren DOES NOT enjoy being touched. Can’t say I blame him, but we all appreciate the funny content.
Since when do uniformed LEOs physically escort a coach into the tunnel at half time? It gave court room conviction vibes. I don’t blame coach one bit for not liking it.