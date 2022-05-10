Dave Chappelle Wants Attacker Charged With Felony

Dave Chappelle’s attorney wants his attacker to face consequences. Like, serious consequences.

Chappelle’s lawyer, Gabriel Colwell, told Rolling Stone that both he and Chappelle himself would like to see attacker Isaiah Lee face felony charges for his attack on the comedian. Lee rushed the stage at the Hollywood Bowl earlier this month while Chappelle was performing his routine. He was initially charged with four misdemeanors, including assault with a deadly weapon.

So Colwell has asked Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón to file felony charges, given the fact Chapelle could have been seriously injured — or worse.

“We request that DA Gascón reconsider, correct this mistake and charge this as a felony,” Chappelle’s lawyer Gabriel Colwell told Rolling Stone. “This is what Mr. Chappelle wants. Mr. Chappelle wants this case charged as a felony.”

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

Colwell added a felony could serve as a precedent for similar incidents in the future.

“Entertainers in Los Angeles need to know that the justice system will protect them on stage,” he said.

“Ten thousand people saw Dave Chappelle assaulted on stage at the Hollywood Bowl, and the assailant had a deadly weapon on him. The fact that this isn’t charged as a felony case by the DA is insane.”

During the attack, Lee did indeed reach for a fake gun capable of producing a knife blade, so Colwell may have a point.

Meanwhile, the progressive Gascón has come under fire recently and faces a recall election for what is viewed as a “soft-on-crime” approach, while crime skyrockets in Los Angeles County, as relayed by Fox News.