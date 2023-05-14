Dave Chapelle Slams San Francisco: 'What The F--- Happened To This Place?'

Videos by OutKick

Dave Chapelle is not California dreamin’.

In a surprise performance Thursday at San Francisco’s Masonic Auditorium, the comedian offered his thoughts on the state of the City by the Bay.

And they were not good.

“What the f-ck happened to this place?” Chapelle asked the crowd.

He ripped into the city for its homeless crisis. Chapelle said he went to an Indian restaurant a few nights earlier and watched a man defecate right in front of the restaurant.

(Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

San Francisco’s Tenderloin District has long been notorious for homelessness and drug use. But according to Chapelle, the entire city is now the Tenderloin.

San Francisco has become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie,” he said.

“Y’all [N-words] need a Batman!”

Chapelle said he used to consider San Francisco his second home. In fact, he played hundreds of shows there early in his career — “using the city like a goddamn ATM” whenever he needed a paycheck.

But it appears his affection for the city is gone.

Dave Chapelle Rips San Francisco for Homeless Problem

And he’s not alone.

A recent poll by The San Francisco Chronicle revealed 70 percent of the city’s residents cite homelessness among the top three problems in the Bay Area.

Since 2019, homelessness has increased 35 percent in San Francisco. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

California hosts half of the unsheltered population in the United States, and a significant portion of that group is concentrated in San Fran.

On any given night, 38,000 individuals in the Bay Area are homeless — an increase of 35 percent since 2019.

Last month, Mayor London Breed announced a $600 million proposal to reduce homelessness. And that’s on top of the $650 million the city is already spending on homelessness each year.

Where all that money is actually going is anyone’s guess.