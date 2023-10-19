Davante Adams Wants Raiders To Throw Him The Damn Ball

Videos by OutKick

“Just give me the damn ball!” Keyshawn Johnson famously said that about the New York Jets. Las Angeles Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams feels similarly right now.

Though, on Wednesday, he said so with just a little more tact. But, he got crushed for his delivery anyway.

“My benchmark is not wins and losses, it’s greatness,” Adams boldly said. “When I go out there, I expect to … have an influence on the game.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is frustrated with the team's offense and wants the ball more.

“I came here to win and to do it the right way,” he continued. “I’m going to be frustrated if I’m not part of the plan.

“It’s not about me, but I’m one of the bigger pieces as to why this offense is going to go.”

Some interpreted his comments negatively. If the Raiders are winning, why is he complaining? After all, the team has won in each of the past two weeks.

Raiders writer Tashan Reed suggested that while the Raiders are having some success (currently 3-3), they can’t fully get to where Adams wants them to go without getting him more involved. Adams agreed.

Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams frustrated with lack of opportunities in the offense

Adams isn’t wrong here. Yes, the Raiders have won three games this season and are on a two-game winning streak. Some might think that’s not the time to air frustrations.

I understand that side of it. However, the flip-side is this: Las Vegas’ last two victories came against the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots. Those are not exactly teams who are vying for NFL supremacy.

The Raiders’ other win this season came against the Denver Broncos. See a pattern? Conversely, the Raiders three losses came against the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers.

Those ARE teams that are battling for the top of the AFC playoffs. And, the Raiders didn’t beat any of them.

That’s the point he’s trying to make here. Sure, the Raiders can beat up on the basement-dwellers of the league, but in order to stand a chance against the upper-tier teams, he has to be a focal point of the offense.

In other words, when the opponent gets tougher, just give him the damn ball.