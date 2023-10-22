Davante Adams Has Worst Drop of the Week After Begging For More Targets

Videos by OutKick

Imagine Davante Adams dropping an easy touchdown catch with the game’s momentum on the line.

Adams dropped the game for Las Vegas on Sunday, with the Raiders losing 30-12 to the Bears.

You can blame the loss on interim QB Brian Hoyer or Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels for inserting Hoyer over Aidan O’Connell.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 22: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders drops a pass during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 22, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Las Vegas had one last shot to jump back in the game in the fourth quarter as the Bears started to pull away with a 21-3 lead. Less than 10 yards away from a score, Hoyer threw a corner pass to Adams, which bounced off the wideout’s hands. An easy touchdown for Adams took the wind out of the Raiders and fantasy managers following along.

Adams hasn’t shied away from criticizing the Raiders’ offense, and for good reason. He demanded more targets earlier this week.

Adams’ drop was a nail in the coffin for the Garoppolo-less Raiders.

WATCH:

oh my god Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/mrbD7XHf6Y — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 22, 2023

It was a humiliating moment for Adams against the Bears. He finished the game with seven catches for 57 yards.

OutKick’s Dan Zaksheske expressed why Adams disappointed the Raiders more than QB Brian Hoyer on Sunday. “Expectations for Hoyer were already low … he’s Brian Hoyer. It’s up to players like [Davante] Adams to go out and help out the backup, especially after saying he needs the ball more”

Hoyer and McDaniels still deserve a load of blame for Week 7’s loss. Chicago’s rookie QB Tyson Bagent outplayed Hoyer. The Raiders backup threw for 129 yards and two interceptions. Bagent proved efficient: completing 21-of-29 for 162 passing yards and a touchdown.

Should the Raiders trade Davante Adams? Should McDaniels be fired ASAP? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.