Darren Sproles Wants To Give A Team A Playoff Run Jolt A La Eric Weddle

It has been the season of former NFL players offering to return to help out their former teams and now Darren Sproles is getting in on it.

We’ve had Chad Johnson, we had Dez Bryant (even though he’s not technically retired), and Terrell Owens (by way of TJ Houshmandzadeh).

We even had Eli Manning’s fictional character, Chad Powers, offering his services.

Now Sproles says he may have some gas in the tank and could help a team make a playoff run.

The ex-NFL running back was talking to Kay Adams on FanDuel TV’s Up & Adams. At one point they touched on the Philadelphia Eagles, a team Sproles played for from 2014 to 2019.

.@DarrenSproles on returning to the NFL 👀⁰⁰“I can give you a great playoff run – just like how Weddle did.”

⁰📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @Eagles pic.twitter.com/lsPMwejnWi — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 18, 2022

“You finished your career in Philadelphia,” Adams said. “They’re killing it. Do you watch and think ‘I wish I was out there?’ Because they are amazing, and they look so fun right now.”

“They do, When I’m watching the games on Sunday, sometimes I be like, ‘man…'” Sproles said. “If they called me right now to go catch some punts or something like that, I think I could still do it.”

Darren Sproles waves to the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field shortly after announcing his retirement in 2019. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sproles Thinks He Could Still Be A Playoff Weapon

This prompted Adams to ask Sproles how much he had left.

“What do I got left? Maybe the playoffs,” Sproles said, an answer that nearly made Adams’ lower jaw slam against her table in excitement.

“I can give you a great playoff run,” he said, beginning his version of an NFL Shark Tank pitch.

To make his case, Sproles went the debate club route and leaned on precedent to make his case.

“Just like how Weddle did; how Weddle came back,” Sproles said, referencing Rams DB Eric Weddle who came out of retirement to help the team win the Super Bowl. “I can give you a great playoff run.”

If he can bring it like he says he can, there may be a team willing to take him up on that offer.

