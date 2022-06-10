Darren Rovell Turtles After Taking NIL Shot At Tennessee Vols Baseball Program

updated

Claiming he is worried about crypto bots spamming his Twitter comments, 2022 OutKick Woke All-Star Challenge contestant Darren Rovell absolutely infuriated Tennessee Vols fans on a beautiful Friday afternoon by locking his comments after tweeting about UT making a “purchase” of baseball player Maui Ahuna.

And BOOM, you have a war.

Vols fans were already juiced up over this weekend’s Super Regional showdown against Notre Dame as the bad boys of college baseball look to punch their ticket to Omaha and then along comes Rovell.

FIREWORKS!

Anyone who has a pulse on social media knows that Vols fans — who haven’t had a whole lot to cheer about over the last several years — are ready for a fight, especially with outsider Rovell dipping his toes into the Tennessee River water. Wrong move, ticket stub boy!

For context, Ahuna hit .396 with 16 doubles, eight home run and 48 RBI for Kansas this season. Rovell has been at war with universities for what he perceives as schools purchasing players in the name of Name, Image, Likeness rules.

Then turns off comments when he’ll be challenged.

One notable battle from today’s antics came when Rivals Vols reporter Austin Price who wanted a piece of blue checkmark ticket stub boy.

Folks, this is how you end up in the Woke All-Star Challenge. Combine Rovell’s COVID stance and his antics towards blocking commenting by Vols fans and you have Enemy No. 1 status in Tennessee.

A quick check of Rovell’s tweeting history over the last 24 hours shows that the comments have been turned off on two tweets:

• The Vols purchasing a player

• A tweet about the LIV golf tour where he addressed the Saudis having “No concern for return on investment” for their expenditures.

So, two posts that were going to get heated and Rovell had the comments turned off on both. Otherwise, commenting was all good on everything else.

You make the call. What’s Rovell afraid of with those two tweets?

Darren Rovell

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here