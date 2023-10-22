Darren ‘Karen’ Rovell Tries To Sound Righteous On Social Media Over Innocent Dabo Swinney Joke And Fails

Videos by OutKick

Sports wokester Darren “Karen” Rovell tried to pounce on Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney for his wording of an innocent joke.

Rovell fumbled his online virtue-signal and it failed … badly.

‘Karen’ Rovell or Carin’ Too Much?

Swinney made an innocuous comment about the state of Clemson’s football team. After a disappointing 28-20 overtime loss to the Canes on Saturday, the media asked Swinney whether the team uses a team psychologist.

“We’ve got one. He’s probably on suicide watch right now,” Swinney responded.

Reporters in the room with Swinney chuckled along but Rovell found himself appalled by Swinney’s comment.

Instead of focusing on Sunday football like a sane person, Rovell went after Swinney on X. Rovell relayed the video of Swinney on his account, adding shots at the coach for the triggering wording.

“This is language we can’t have major (or any for that matter) head coaches using when we are amidst a mental health & suicide crisis,” Rovell posted, tagging a mental health advocacy account.

For a woke like Rovell, the obtuse virtue-signaling seemed like a good idea to him. For anyone else with common sense or a sense of humor, nothing about Swinney’s comment seemed triggering.

For a coronabro like Darren Rovell to claim he’s pro-mental health is laughable — hypocrisy at its worst.

Rovell proudly advocated for lockdowns and canceled sports events during COVID. It’s now known that lockdowns proved harmful to young Americans’ mental health, yet here Rovell goes trying to sound righteous in bashing Swinney.

OutKick founder Clay Travis crowned “Karen” Rovell the King of Coronabros.

“Darren Rovell has been the King of the ‘coronabros’ wanting everything canceled,” Clay said on Fox Sports Radio, also clowning Rovell for being the least self-aware person ever.

When it comes to reading a room, Rovell has Deshaun Watson-level vision.

Rovell thought he got away with a shot on Swinney until X commenters let him have it.

“I’m sorry. Not everything is offensive,” one commenter responded.

“Maybe stick to the latest event ticket that you collected,” another X user said.

Another added, “Darren, you not taking this as a joke makes me suicidal.”

