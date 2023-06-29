Jennifer Lawrence Jokes She Was ‘Sleeping With’ Director And Still Didn’t Understand Infamous Dud Film

Videos by OutKick

Jennifer Lawrence continues to do and say things to end up in the news.

Lawrence has been on a media bender lately to hype up her new movie “No Hard Feelings,” and the attention tour has certainly been a bit much.

OutKick’s great Joe Kinsey had a nice breakdown of her kissing Andy Cohen in order to get attention. Sad!

However, there was another part of her Andy Cohen interview that was equally as cringe. Lawrence was talking about her infamous bomb “Mother!” when she admitted she didn’t even understand it, despite sharing a bed with director Darren Aronofsky.

“I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So … 5? Or a 4. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do,” Lawrence said while talking about the film and Aronofsky, according to People.

“F*ck the director?” Cohen jokingly responded. Lawrence hit him with a quick, “Yeah.”

Jennifer Lawrence’s movie “Mother!” was terrible. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot)

Jennifer Lawrence goes full cringe.

The star actress and Aronofsky dated for about a year before going their separate ways. Apparently, their relationship didn’t have enough power to make “Mother!” a watchable film.

The movie with Javier Bardem focused on strangers arriving at a couple’s house and all hell breaking loose. It’s considered one of Lawrence’s worst movies and was dragged when it premiered as being a trash movie.

I guess “sleeping with” the man responsible for making it didn’t help Lawrence understand what was happening. She shouldn’t feel bad. I’m not sure anyone watching that movie understood it.

Jennifer Lawrence jokes about sleeping with Darren Aronofsky and still not understanding the movie “Mother!” (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

What will Jennifer Lawrence do next for attention? Who knows, but nothing can be ruled out. It’s clear she’s trying to move the needle. Whether it’s her nude scene in “No Hard Feelings” or talking about not understanding “Mother!,” despite “sleeping with” Aronofsky, she’s trying to gin up attention. Too bad it’s getting really cringe. You just hate to see it.