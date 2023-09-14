‘Dark Harvest’ Looks Like An Incredibly Trippy Halloween Horror Movie

Videos by OutKick

Halloween is a month and a half away, and it looks like “Dark Harvest” might be a film for those in a spooky mood.

Everyone knows one of the best parts about Halloween is all the horror content on TV and in theaters. Forget about dressing up in costumes. Give me a great horror series/film, a bowl of popcorn, a beer (or a few) and let’s roll.

Will “Dark Harvest” get the job done? It’s hard to say until it’s actually released, but the potential certainly appears to be there.

The plot of the MGM film, which is based on a book, is described as, “Teens confront a legendary supernatural specter that emerges from the cornfields of a small Midwestern town every fall.”

Give the preview a watch below.

“Dark Harvest” looks like a very entertaining and spooky Halloween ride.

As I’ve said many times before, horror isn’t my usual genre, but I can get amped up for it if the content is super solid.

The “Scream” movies – which also parody all the classic horror tropes – are fun, and the “Fear Street” trilogy in 2021 was nothing short of outstanding.

“Fear Street” was outstanding, and all three films are among the best horror films fans have had in years. It found the perfect balance between scares, comedy, intrigue and fun.

Now, MGM is bringing fans a new horror film with “Dark Harvest.” I must admit that I haven’t read the book, and almost certainly never will. However, the film looks like it’s set back in the day, perhaps the 1950s or 1960s.

Inject that into my veins. There’s something extra neat about a horror film that takes place in a different time. That certainly appears to be the case here judging from the way characters are driven, the houses, cars and overall vibe.

There’s a lot to be optimistic about with “Dark Harvest.” That much is clear from the trailer as we watch the cast of characters try to catch a sinister villain known as Sawtooth Jack.

Will “Dark Harvest” be a solid horror movie? (Credit: Getty Images)

You can start watching October 13. It’s definitely going on my list, and yes, I already texted my girlfriend to let her know we might have our first Halloween movie of the season. Can’t wait.