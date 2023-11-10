Danny Wuerffel Says He’d Be Worth At Least A Chicken Sandwich In NIL Era

Videos by OutKick

Danny Wuerffel was a college football superstar just 30 years too early.

See, Wuerffel was breaking SEC records back in the olden days — when collegiate athletes played out of the kindness of their hearts instead of for massive NIL contracts. So on Friday’s episode of Don’t @ Me, Dan Dakich asked the Heisman winner how much he’d be worth in today’s game.

“I don’t know, but I was there the other week for a game and they were giving Chick-fil-A sandwiches to the recruits. And I thought, ‘Dang it, I probably deserve at least one Chick-fil-A sandwich,'” Wuerffel said. “I got my free Chick-fil-A sandwich. So at least that apparently.”

I wonder if he asked for some waffle Wuerffel fries, too?

Seriously, though, the guy was a stud back in the day. As the quarterback for the Florida Gators, he led the NCAA in touchdown passes in 1995 and 1996 and set numerous school and conference records during his career.

But Wuerffel isn’t willing to brag on himself. So Dakich did it for him.

“I know you’re a humble guy. I know you have a servant’s heart. But you would have made bazillions at Florida,” Dakich said. “Are you kidding? Come on.”

Danny Wuerffel Is One Of UF’s Greatest Athletes

The only Florida player who might have made more than him, Dakich pointed out, was Tim Tebow. Tebow (another Heisman winner) was larger than life during his collegiate days, and he led the school to two National Championships.

In fact, in 2008, Tebow even won the Wuerffel Trophy — an award given annually to the college football player “who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Wuerffel recalled a time at the Heisman ceremony a couple years back when a kid approached him with an orange Gator helmet. Assuming the young fan wanted his autograph, Wuerffel asked him his name. The kid stared at him silently.

“So I said, ‘I’m not signing it unless you tell me your name,'” Wuerffel recalled. “And he said, ‘I don’t know who you are. I just saw that you were in that room with Tim Tebow, and I was hoping you could have him sign this for me. Can you do that?'”

Learn your history, kids!

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Despite failing to impress that one fan, though, Wuerffel left quite the legacy in Gainesville. In addition to winning the Heisman Trophy, the now 49 year old let the Gators to their very first National Championship in 1996. In Wuerffel’s four years, Florida won four SEC Championships.

And in 2013, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Adjusted for inflation, that’s got to be worth truckloads of chicken sandwiches these days!

