Danny Kanell Takes Issue With College Refs

Referees are always under a microscope, but Danny Kanell is getting even more concerned about not just the future of officiating, but the future of college football.

The call that got Kanell to the point where he was like “That’s it; I’m tweeting this!” happened in this weekend’s Iowa State-Baylor game.

The moment that got Kanell’s goat was an unnecessary roughness call against the Cyclones.

We need to take our sport back. Those who don’t like it can go play 7 on 7. This was 15 yd penalty. pic.twitter.com/fL4Im8BwZl — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 24, 2022

He makes a solid point. Let’s look no further than the rest of that same game between Baylor and Iowa State that Kanell was watching.

Why? That unnecessary roughness penalty was just one of the questionable calls in that game.

Here was another one: a block below the waist called against Iowa State.

This was called a block below the waist to give Baylor a first down. pic.twitter.com/MemF8M348P — Derek Duke (@DerekDuke25) September 24, 2022

That call wound up turning a great play into a Baylor first down.

Do you know who probably wasn’t happy about that call? Danny Kanell.

Do you know who I can show you wasn’t happy about that call? Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell.

Matt Campbell just ran through all 7 stages of grief in about 20 seconds.



It was mostly denial, anger, and bargaining, thoughpic.twitter.com/HyHqRNCHqx — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 24, 2022

Aaaaand then there this was this targeting call:

Here is the targeting call on Iowa State that was upheld.



Smh. pic.twitter.com/Cemvw04Vn4 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) September 24, 2022

So, it sure seems like Kanell has a point that not only are some officials making calls that make the game softer, but they’re also just making flat-out bad calls regularly.

I mean, again, all of those happened in a single game!

Whether or not you agree with Kanell, don’t expect too much to change on the officiating front any time soon.

