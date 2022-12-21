Danny DeVito Might Actually Be Frank Reynolds In Real Life

Imagine you’re hanging out at home one evening. You’re watching a movie by the Christmas tree and enjoying a nice after-dinner cocktail. Your doorbell rings. It’s Danny DeVito.

That’s exactly what happened to a couple earlier this week.

On the way to the studio to record The Always Sunny Podcast, DeVito got lost and ended up at some random people’s house.

Danny DeVito is a national treasure. He got lost driving himself to the @alwayssunny podcast studio, ended up at some random house, and stopped to take selfies with the thrilled couple who answered the door. pic.twitter.com/BZg4aWwUMW — Alex Jacob (@whoisalexjacob) December 19, 2022

“I rang their little security bell,” he recounted. “They came to the door. It was a newlywed couple, and they were very happy to see me.”

This is not the plot of an episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. But it absolutely could be.

DeVito said he called castmate Charlie Day because he thought he was being punked.

“I thought you guys were busting my balls,” DeVito said. “It was a residential neighborhood. It was really cool. The people were very nice, and they had a Christmas tree up.”

All in all, it was a happy accident and a holiday memory the newlyweds won’t soon forget.

“It was really good,” DeVito said. “Very big fans. And I took some selfies. We had a good time.”