Danny Amendola & Girlfriend Jean Watts Celebrate Their Three Year Anniversary

Videos by OutKick

Last month Danny Amendola’s girlfriend, singer Jean Watts, took us inside of Tom Brady’s weekend in the Bahamas with the boys – and their significant others. In addition to Amendola and Watts, Brady was also joined by a couple of his other former teammates, Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski.

It was a New England Patriots reunion of sorts at the beach now that they’ve all called it a career. Fast forward to Tuesday and Watts was giving a much different behind-the-scenes tour to her 791k Instagram followers.

Jean Watts and Danny Amendola attend ‘HOMECOMING WEEKEND’ (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Watts celebrated three years with Amendola and shared a look back at her relationship with the former NFL wide receiver. She captioned her mushy behind-the-scenes look, “3 years and it keeps getting better. Happy Anniversary to my twin flame.”

What was missing from the anniversary post was anything resembling an engagement ring. If she was hoping to land one like Amendola’s ex, it looks like she’ll have to wait. For now anyway.

Retired NFL player Danny Amendola and his girlfriend (Image Credit: Jean Watts/Instagram Story)

Danny Amendola and his girlfriend Jean Watts celebrate three years together (Image Credit: Jean Watts/Instagram Story)

Amendola, a two-time Super Bowl champion when he was a member of the Patriots, announced his retirement after a 13-year career over the summer. But he’s not entirely finished with the NFL.

It was announced earlier this month that he’ll be joining a few former Patriots in Las Vegas. He accepted a role on the Raiders coaching staff.

Vegas Is Going To Get A Little Hotter This Fall

Amendola will help coach the Raiders returners and assist Edgar Bennett with the team’s receivers. If you were wondering whether or not Watts will be joining him in Vegas, the answer is of course yes.

After the anniversary post, she did a little Q&A where she revealed that, while she won’t be moving out to Sin City, she plans to be spending a lot more time out there.

Singer Jean Watts does a Q&A (Image Credit: Jean Watts/Instagram Story)

Trips to the Bahamas with the boys, three years in with a hot blonde singer, and a new job out in Vegas. Things are going well for Amendola in retirement.

All this, on top of a career that came with a couple of rings, and the man isn’t even 40 yet. See kids, if you work hard good things happen.