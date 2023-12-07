Danish Reality TV Star Being Held In Dubai After Her Former Boxer Ex Accused Her Of Adultery

Videos by OutKick

Danish influencer and reality TV star Elvira Pitzner was arrested last Friday while vacationing in Dubai. She appeared on the reality show Diamantfamilien with her mother and two sisters.

During the pandemic she moved to Dubai, where she met and started dating former boxer Milad Saadati. She called it home for three years until the two broke up over the summer. There are conflicting reports about whether the two were married.

Saadati accused her of having a relationship with another man while they were together. A big no-no in the United Arab Emirates. So when the 26-year-old blonde returned to visit Dubai for the first time since the breakup at the end of November, he took the opportunity to inform the authorities.

On Friday Dec. 1, Pitzner was arrested. On Saturday evening she was released on bail, but had her Danish passport seized by authorities as she awaits a trial on adultery charges.

“I can confirm that my daughter, Elvira, has been questioned by the police during her holiday in Dubai, ” her mother Katerina Pitzner said.

“The case is based on accusations from her ex-boyfriend, who lives in Dubai, and it is about cultural differences and perceptions in a country where women’s rights have different rules than in Denmark.”

She continued, “Of course, we are all affected by the situation, but we are looking forward to getting Elvira home.”

Elvira Pitzner’s Happiness Upon Her Return To The UAE Was Short-lived

Pitzner hasn’t posted anything on Instagram, where she has 394k followers, since Nov. 30. Just a few days before that, on Nov. 26, she posted that she had returned to the United Arab Emirates.

“Oh how I missed my UAE so much. Got so many mixed emotions when I arrived at the airport cause this was my home for the last three years,” she said.

“This place made me grow so much, heal, opened my eyes for other cultures, got so many new experiences, memories and friendships. I’m so happy to be here.”

Saadati told the Danish media of his ex’s arrest, “When I saw that she was in Dubai, I went to the police.”

What a guy. I’m not a scholar of UAE law, but a quick search of the internet revealed that there is possible prison time associated with a guilty verdict.

It sounds like Ms. Pitzner is in for a crash course in navigating the UAE legal system.