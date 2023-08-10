Danielle Collins Tells Maria Sakkari ‘Shut Your Mouth’ In Heated Moment During Tennis Match

Videos by OutKick

American tennis player Danielle Collins got into it with World No. 8 Maria Sakkari during their Round of 32 matchup in the Canadian Open in what turned out to be quite the heated exchange.

Trailing Collins 6-4, 2-1 in the second set, Sakkari missed her first serve and frustratingly hit the tennis ball into the crowd. She immediately raised her hand towards the crowd in a sign of apology, but Collins didn’t think that was enough.

Collins turned to the chair umpire and asked “did you see what happened?” Sakkari responded by saying “It didn’t even hit anyone.”

The American didn’t much appreciate that, and immediately told Sakkar to “shut your mouth” not once, but twice.

Tense moment at WTA 1000 Montreal tonight between Sakkari and Collins.



I agree with Collins here–the officials need to be way stricter on players recklessly smacking the ball and throwing racquets into the stands.



Should be no looking the other way when that happens. pic.twitter.com/fpsA6MSnm2 — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 10, 2023

There’s something about the phrase ‘shut your mouth’ carrying way more venom then ‘shut up.’ The fact that Collins said it twice before getting into her service receive stance added even more vinegar to the situation.

Collins was able to get the job done against Sakkari 6-4, 6-2 to move onto the Round of 16 in Canada.

While the tensions were unbelievably high, the two cooled off during the final few games of the second set and exchanged a handshake at the net following the match.

The 29-year-old Collins is looking for what would be her third career singles title.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris