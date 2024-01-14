Daniel Tosh Has An Issue With Taylor Swift

Videos by OutKick

Daniel Tosh has a problem with Taylor Swift. And unlike everyone else, it has nothing to do with Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs or her relentless media coverage.

Nope, none of that.

On a recent episode of his Tosh Show podcast, the comedian says he takes serious issue with Swift’s lyrics. Well, the lyrics to one song in particular.

“Here’s what bothers me about Taylor Swift. I love everything about her — her business savvy, all of it. I think she’s a genius,” Tosh explained.

“…But what I wanted to say was her song, that one song where she goes, ‘We can leave the Christmas lights up ’til January.’ I’m like, that’s only f-cking five days after Christmas.”

Not a Swiftie myself, I had to look this one up. Apparently he’s referencing a 2019 song called “Lover.”

“That’s not a big deal,” Tosh continued. “Five days after Christmas is not worthy of a lyric. Can you believe it? They left their Christmas lights up until Jan. 2?”

Uh-oh, Tosh.

If you’re going to criticize Tay-Tay on the Internet, you’d better be ready for the obsessively loyal Swift cult fans to come after you with glittery, rhinestone-covered pitchforks.

Swifties Take Daniel Tosh To Songwriting School

Following Tosh’s criticism, Taylor’s fans rushed to the comments to explain how the Christmas lights lyric was too profound for his tiny brain to comprehend.

A sampling of the several thousand responses:

It’s about the mundane! If you get it you get it.

Literally the point of this lyric is how mundane it is. Love doesn’t have to be extravagant, the small mundane things are what build love.

Healthy love involves doing mundane things, it’s normality together!

That is the point. It’s mundane.

They’re all using that same word — mundane. I found that to be peculiar until I realized they are all just echoing their queen.

In 2019, Swift sat down with The New York Times to discuss the writing process on “Lover.”

“It’s not about, like, that being a crazy thing — it’s about how mundane it is,” Swift said. “It’s about, like, ‘We could put a rug over there. We could to wallpaper or we could do paint.'”

This explanation only solidifies Tosh’s point. Taylor Swift writing a song that romanticizes hanging wallpaper or deciding where to put a rug is unintentionally hilarious.

I look forward to more hit love songs about the beauty of struggling to pay rent, scrubbing toilets, sitting in line for an oil change and other things a billionaire and her millionaire boyfriend will never have to do.

But hey, maybe the most famous pop star in the world craves a little bit of normalcy. I get that. Meanwhile, I crave checking out at the grocery store without cringing when I see the total.

Put that in your next music video, Tay-Tay.

