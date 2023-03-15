Videos by OutKick

Daniel Gafford’s new pregame routine was spawned “out of nowhere.” It has quickly become the most wholesome pregame warmup in the NBA!

Gafford, a 24-year-old big for the Wizards, is one of the best high-flying dunkers in the league.

🤯🤯 Look at how far back Daniel Gafford reaches to rip down this lob! pic.twitter.com/BVzGVbJr8Q — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2022

And he’s been doing it since college!

#SECMBB Plays of the Year



Dunk of the Year nominee: @RazorbackMBB’s Daniel Gafford breaks out the WINDMILL pic.twitter.com/30ePDYKe6V — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) March 1, 2018

Gafford used to show off before games with unassisted jams.

Daniel Gafford with a windmill dunk to the delight of some pregame fans pic.twitter.com/JAwwV8NFrT — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) March 6, 2022

The former Arkansas Razorback only recently started getting the fans involved.

Before both home and away games Gafford goes into the crowd to grab a lucky fan for some assistance. He has the fan throw an alley-oop for him to close out warmups with a dunk.

Sometimes the fan stands under the hoop.

At the end of every pre-game warmup, Daniel Gafford invites a fan out of the stands to throw him a lob.



👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/YbBWP9BIZN — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2023

Sometimes the fan stands beyond the arc. Gafford likes to mix things up.

A tradition like none other, Daniel Gafford is thrown a lob from a young fan to wrap up his pre-game warmup ☺️ pic.twitter.com/lWDhlGh4NB — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) February 24, 2023

It doesn’t matter how old or how young the fan might be, it’s just luck of the draw. But Gafford usually picks a younger fan to come out and help.

Usually we always have one of the guys who are working throw it up. We had a fan come the first time and it kind of stuck and now we just added it to the ritual. — Daniel Gafford, via NBC Sports Washington

No matter who is selected, Gafford is always going to go up and slam it home.

The Gafford+fan pregame lob is becoming an INSTANT CLASSIC!



It gives him powers 🧙‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZJtZpZSOTJ — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) February 9, 2023

And when things go too well, they raise the bar.

Daniel Gafford has made it a fun habit for a fan to throw him an alley-oop lob towards the end of his pre-game warmups



Assistant coach Joseph Blair jokes from the bench that their first successful attempt was too easy so they go off the backboard as an encore 😤 pic.twitter.com/tvs4AXyAo9 — Hoop District (@Hoop_District) February 3, 2023

On Tuesday night, the fan that was selected to throw the oop came to the game with hopes that he would be chosen. It made for a very wholesome moment as Gafford threw one down and made the young fan’s entire day week month year.

Daniel Gafford throws down a lob from a fan in warmups before every game.



Here was tonight's ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bybvQ7ubw9 — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2023

Of all the pregame warmup routines in the NBA, Gafford’s does not get enough love. It’s nothing crazy, but it’s a really cool way to grow the game and make fans for life!