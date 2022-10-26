UFC Legend Hit By An Earthquake While Filming A Podcast

Daniel Cormier had a wild experience while filming a recent episode of “DC & RC.”

The retired UFC legend was shooting an episode with Ryan Clark when his studio setup at his place in California started visibly shaking.

“Oh my, God. Ryan, there’s an earthquake. There’s an earthquake going on right now. My whole office is shaking … An earthquake is happening,” Cormier said with a stunned and surprised look on his face Tuesday.

Filming DC&RC and a damn earthquake!!! 5.1 , watch my screen as I am talking about prepping for a fight. My god, great show today tho! @espnmma @Realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/U0km1rqnCp — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 25, 2022

What an absolutely wild moment for the former MMA standout. One moment, he’s casually talking. The next, you can see everything around him start to shake.

An earthquake randomly hitting you while filming just must be the nature of the beast when you’re in California.

Earthquakes, while not super common anywhere, do happen much more often in California than in other parts of the country.

The good news for Cormier is that he handled it like an absolute pro. After showing some brief shock, he got right back after it.

The former UFC athlete cracked a smile, started laughing and just soaked up the moment of filming during an earthquake.

It’s hard to imagine we’ll see a wilder podcast clip today. What an incredible moment for Daniel Cormier and his podcast with Ryan Clark.