Danica Patrick Faces Backlash For Attending Conservative Event, Drives Circles Around Her Critics

Danica Patrick couldn’t care less if people don’t like her politics.

The former race driver has never appeared to be political at all throughout her career, but she tipped her cards after attending a TPUSA event earlier in the week.

TPUSA is an organization focused on conservative ideals and really targets the younger demographic. Anyone who spends time on Twitter in conservative circles is very aware of what the organization is. Turns out, Danica Patrick is a fan.

She posted on Instagram a bunch of photos and videos from TPUSA’s AmFest, and the comments were brutal.

Danica Patrick stands her ground after facing backlash for attending TPUSA event.

Below are a collection of some of the worst reactions in the bloodbath of a comments section:

Trump supporter? Lost all respect!

Oh wow this is super disappointing. For a minute I thought this was satire and then I became more and more horrified as a scrolled thru the photos. I am speechless actually.

I followed her for years and was a big supporter but had to dump her. It just shows her spiritual journey is a farce as you can’t want to be filled with healing positive energy and be part of a group centered on hate and racism at the same time. Very disappointed in her life choices.

Had no idea you were MAGA. Glad you posted this so I know to unfollow and stop supporting anything you’re associated with.

You say you love our country, yet you support the party that is trying to destroy our country. Makes no sense.

Lol Hi my name’s Danica, I used to be a trailblazer, now I support felons, frauds, traitors, homophobes, xenophobia, bigots, and rapists, and racists. Openly.

How can you say you love your country when you support the guy who incited an insurrection or the party that denies it happened?

Damn…unfollowed. Surprised that you are on that side.

Well, anyone expecting Patrick to delete the post or apologize for supporting a conservative cause is going to be very disappointed.

She posted a follow up on her Instagram story making it clear she thinks the country is in trouble, and claimed her overall political stances are somewhere between Republican and independent.

“I am not a liberal. I am somewhere between Republican and independent. I think our country should be run by someone that knows business and has integrity. I believe we should be able to speak freely. I don’t think our food and skies should be poisoned. I think it’s bullsh*t that Democrats can be proud but a Republican can’t in society. As a result, there is so much propaganda that penetrates mainstream media. I love this country and I have lived other places. I believe when people of different opinions speak face to face we realize we are more similar than different. I don’t believe everything anyone says,” Patrick wrote on her Instagram story Friday afternoon.

She also made it clear it’s a bit baffling anyone could have a problem with her simply loving America. You can read the full post below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Danica Patrick fires back at critics after attending TPUSA event. (Credit: Danica Patrick/Instagram)

Patrick is welcome to her beliefs.

This is the United States of America. People have every right to believe whatever they want. That’s the beauty of this country.

Unfortunately, we all know going against the grain and what the mainstream tells people to believe can often result in backlash. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t voice your opinion.

As Elon Musk and others have shown, holding the line often inspires others to do the same. Danica Patrick has been famous for a very long time, and nobody publicly had any idea where she fell on the spectrum.

She comes out as someone who enjoys at least one conservative event, and all hell breaks loose online. It’s pretty rich considering leftists love preaching tolerance and acceptance. I guess that simply doesn’t apply to someone who identifies as being right leaning like Danica Patrick.

Danica Patrick goes off on critics after facing backlash for attending TPUSA event. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The former race car driver has nothing to apologize for, and I’m glad she didn’t. Patrick has no reason to be ashamed of having conservative leanings and she definitely didn’t do anything wrong. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I have a feeling most OutKick readers will agree with my assessment.