Danica Patrick Gets Political, NASCAR Wife Tans In Mexico, Sister Gives Racy State Of Union & OK Cheerleader Takes Wheel

Videos by OutKick

The NFL playoffs are officially here, which can only mean one thing … it’s almost NASCAR season!

Well, that and the fact that the Miami Dolphins are bigger frauds than that one FTX fella currently behind bars. Death, taxes, and the fish melting in primetime. What a night.

Anyway, we’re not here to talk about those losers — we’re here to talk NASCAR, which is pretty damn hard to do on Jan. 8. (It was really hard to do on Jan. 6, but that’s another story!).

The offseason is still chugging along, but the end is in sight. The Busch Light Clash out in Newsom’s empty, rundown California is less than one month away, while the Daytona 500 in DeSantis’ thriving Florida is two weeks after that.

For those keeping count at home, that’s one flip of the calendar left until we start our engines in 2024. Can’t wait.

In the meantime, we do have some pressing issues to take care of today. Erin Blaney, the sister of NASCAR champ Ryan Blaney and girlfriend of William Byron, gave us a proper State of the Union this week. Someone had to, and Lord knows it wasn’t coming from the folks in Washington.

Ross Chastain’s Miss North Carolina girlfriend, Erika Anne Turner, checked in from Mexico, while Tara Allmendinger rang in the new year as America’s Fit Mrs. 2024. Didn’t know that was a thing until today, but I’m all in. Won’t ever win it myself, but I’m all in … for obvious reasons.

What else? Well, besides the WAGs — and hey, we may even check in with Danica Patrick, too! — there was also some actual NASCAR news from the week.

The folks over at Legacy Motor Club — that’s Richard Petty’s old team, for those who forgot — basically said they left Chevy for Toyota because they were treated like trash. True story. You’ll see.

OK, enough stalling. Four tires, some Sunoco racing fuel, and a round of applause from BOTH SIDES of the aisle for Erin Blaney … Monday Morning Pit-Stop — the ‘Stars, Stripes & NASCAR WAGs’ edition — is LIVE!

Legacy Motor Club says Chevy treated them like NASCAR peasants

I know, I know, I usually save the actual news for last, but it’s a new year and a new me, I reckon. I’ll be quick, I promise (if I had a nickel for every time I said that in my life!).

Not a lot of actual racing news from the past week, but I did find this little nugget from the fallout between Legacy Motor Club and Chevrolet pretty interesting. This will be their first season in the Toyota camp, for those who forgot, ending a long-running relationship with the Bowtie.

It’s not hot NASCAR wife interesting, but interesting nonetheless:

Cal Wells says Legacy Motor Club is now on a tier one OEM deal with Toyota as opposed to the tier three agreement it had with Chevrolet.



Also: Details of what made last year's lame duck campaign such a challenge for the team.https://t.co/pB8FjCm02L — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) January 7, 2024

There were growing pains. For one, Chevrolet immediately switched off access to its facility for both Legacy Motor Club and GMS Racing employees. A pair of drivers told Sportsnaut that they were immediately closed out of the building when they were going to facility to work out the day the announcement was made.

Their access cards were no longer valid.

Additionally, any time Legacy or GMS employees needed access to the Chevrolet facility to use the simulator, it required an escort that wasn’t necessary before.

As one employee put it:

“I’m not saying they sabotaged us or anything like that, but they could have and we wouldn’t have known because there wasn’t anything we could adjust. We had to use what we were given.”

It’s Chili Bowl time!

Honestly, that’s pretty funny if you think about it. Just Erik Jones heading to work one day, happy as a lark, and then BAM — key card doesn’t work. Locked out. Hit the bricks, buddy. Either you’re Team Chevy or you’re not. With us or against us. No in between.

Oh, you have to take a piss? Sorry. No can do. There’s a 7/11 down the road. Good luck! Grab one of those rolling taquitos while you’re at it!

Moving on …

It’s the second week of January, which in the racing world means it’s officially Chili Bowl time. Not a great lineup of NASCAR fellas entered this year — Chase Briscoe, Josh Bilicki or JJ Yeley do anything for you? — but that’s OK.

It just gives us a better excuse to check in on Chili Bowl legend — and former Oklahoma cheerleader — Taylor Reimer!

Let’s get political this election season with Danica Patrick and Erin Blaney

Boomer Sooner, Taylor! Give ’em hell this week up in Tulsa. We’re all pulling for you!

Next? It’s election season — everyone’s favorite year! — which means it’s time to draw a line in the sand. You with us or against us? Us being the red side, of course.

While I’m still not 100% sure if that’s the side Danica’s on, her recent social media activity tells me she certainly ain’t blue!

Tucker and RFK! What a 1-2 punch of an Instagram post. Ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers would be THRILLED with the RFK ski session, too. Imagine those three in a dark cave together? Would be something.

Ayahuasca for everyone!

While Danica was pissing off the liberals — and, frankly, the conservatives — on Zuckerberg’s app, Erin Blaney — the sister of Ryan and girlfriend of Willy the Kid — took a more stoic approach to election season:

More NASCAR weddings, trips to Mexico and Mrs. Fit 2024

… mocktails?

You wanna tell us something, Erin? Could you imagine?! What a damn NASCAR family we’d have brewing if that were the case. Nobody simply chooses a mocktail over an actual cocktail, by the way, so definitely something to monitor.

Nothing gets passed us here at MMPS, Erin. Nice try. It’s why we have dozens of awards on the wall.

OK, couple quickies on the way out (again, if I had a nickel …).

First up? Elite NASCAR WAG Natalie Decker — and future (maybe) OnlyFans star — is still beaming after her big wedding last week. And she also looks like one hell of a partier:

Next NASCAR wedding? That would be taking place this week with fellow MMPS star, McCall Gaulding.

A ton to live up to with Natalie’s continued content dump, but I think our girl is up to the challenge. She’s a vet.

Speaking of vets … let’s check in on Ross Chastain’s Miss North Carolina girlfriend before we get on out of here.

Erika Anne — how we doing?

Looks like a fiesta! Little concerned I don’t see any Ross here, but he’s still all over her Instagram page, so I assume everything is kosher on that front.

While Erika is a former Miss North Carolina and current Monster Girl for NASCAR, Tara Allmendinger — AJ’s wife — has a few accolades of her own.

For starters, she just won something called America’s Mrs. Fit 2024. Can’t imagine why:

I had 18 Busch Lights yesterday before ending the night in misery with some cookies while the Dolphins humiliated themselves on national TV. That’s how my 2024 “fitness journey” is going.

I’m also sick. Advantage: Tara.

On that note, here’s Larry Mac to take us into the week!