Danica Patrick Hits the Beach In Hawaii, The Oregon & Washington Cheerleaders Battle It Out & The End Is Here For The SEC On CBS

The Ultimate Marriage Test: This TV setup in the family room

• Mike B. from Long Island writes:

Thanks for running my photos last month, glad to see the majority like to keep going with the sunrise/sunset theme.

Also noticed you mention the multiple T.V.s which I totally relate to. I had a Super Bowl party a few years ago and talked my wife into bringing an extra big TV into the living room. Fast-forward and she ended up letting me keep it permanent and now I have stepped it up to 3!

Works excellent with the YouTube Football on two and the Red Zone on the third. When football isn’t on I put on some Arizona/Utah videos for her and I am good to go. Along with a nice fire we couldn’t be happier. Tell the guys this is a big marriage test. If she won’t go for an extra TV or two, question everything else!

Here is my setup in the first pic and a couple late November Sunrises from Long Island taken last week. Keep it up!

Kinsey:

Mike, I have to say that you might have the best marriage going on Screencaps. There might not be a wife out there in love with a man more than your wife is in love with you.

This is one of the most psycho three-TV setups I’ve ever seen in a multi-TV family room but I ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT because it’s how you and the Mrs. want to live.

Personally, my eye would be going in multiple directions and I’d feel bad for whomever was sitting in the big chair, but the hell with it, let’s do this.

THIS IS A LOVING MARRIAGE.

Think of how many wives would tell their husbands to go to the basement or the garage. Not Mike. He’s right there in the heart of the house. The fire is crackling. He’s dialed in with the TVs firing off NFL content left and right. He has the YouTubeTV multiview rocking. It’s art.

The wife is happy. Mike’s stoked about life. He’s sending in 4k photos that I could print off at Office Max and hang on my walls.

Hell yeah, Mike.

I was dragging this morning, but now I’m fired up.

By the way, what size is that TV over the fireplace? It looks 100″ wide.

• Mike replied while I was writing this column:

75 Sony, best TV I have ever had by far.

It’s a rough morning for our Ducks fans who have been emailing nearly every day this week

• Shawn M. in Canby, OR wrote Friday afternoon:

Go Ducks!!!

Huck the Fuskies

Kinsey:

I have to stop this morning and say how refreshing it was, even though Shawn’s team lost, to see Allegiant Stadium with that level of buzz last night. It came out through the television. It was unlike any buzz we’ve seen from the Pac-12 in a long time.

Think back to when the conference was playing its title games at Levi’s Stadium and nobody would show up. The games were complete afterthoughts. Washington might not win the national championship, but that style of football was exactly what people at home wanted to watch.

That was a fun night unless you were Shawn. I know how it feels.

Condolences.

Screencaps farmer Bob B. asked about methane and atmospheric gases (I think it was something about the cows farting which is a complete trigger for the climate terrorists) and readers responded

• Judson A. writes:

Joe – can you please share the link below w/ Bob B? He’s absolutely right that there is undue blame passed on the cattle industry relative to supposed global warming.

https://clear.ucdavis.edu/explainers/gwp-star-better-way-measuring-methane-and-how-it-impacts-global-temperatures#:~:text=Essentially%2C%20GWP%20measures%20how%20potent,greenhouse%20gases%20over%20100%20years

• Economics professor Jared P. writes:

If Bob B. can provide slightly more information regarding the paper he is searching for, I may be able to find it using my university resources. If not, he should use Google Scholar, rather than Google, to search for the paper. I spent about 20 minutes this morning looking for him but there were too many papers to weed through. Blessings.

• Jeff M. in NE Ohio says:

I’m not sure what article Bob B. is talking about, but my understanding (I’m a chemist but my specialty is analytical, not atmospheric chemistry) is very few, if any, gasses truly accumulate in the atmosphere. Methane oxidizes to carbon dioxide and water so it probably doesn’t stick around long. The flipside is if it’s being produced faster than it reacts away, the concentration will rise. Similar story for carbon dioxide, it is removed by natural processes but if production is faster than removal, concentrations rise.

All this being said, I’m a firm believer greenhouse gasses are at most a minor component of overall climate change. The hysteria is just a way for idiots to make money selling books and to go on private jet trips to Europe to sit around and tell each other how great they are.

At the end of the day, human and human ancestor populations have adapted to climate change for millennia, it would be a sad state of affairs if our current population with all its advanced technology couldn’t manage to adapt as well.

One of Beau in Toledo’s biggest fans writes in

• Greg OC from South Carolina writes:

Man, this column just keeps getting better and better. Great content. And I want to crush beers with Beau and it would truly be my honor to pay. Miller Lites or his choice other than Bud light, fck them. You cannot include enough highlights from Beau.

Sunsets and Sunrises are still great regardless of where they are so keep showing them. Here is a recent pic from Glacier Nat Park in Montana.

BTW, is it me or does the NFL pretty much suck this year? I am looking forward to a great weekend of CFB and then all the bowls.

Thanks again Joe for providing things for an old guy to look forward to each day.

Wishing everyone in SC Community a joyous, healthy and Very Merry Christmas!

Kinsey:

I think Beau is crushing Yuenglings these days. Could be wrong, but I thought that’s what I saw recently. The great thing about Beau and why I think so many readers want to crush beers with him is because he has his hands in all sorts of things from using jet fuel in his mower to gardening to studying the Milky Way to cooking fowl in various ways, the guy is intriguing.

Put it this way, you get the feeling that Beau has seen a few things and has great stories.

The NFL schedule flexing has its disadvantages

• Louie in Savannah IS PISSED:

I had to write and voice my frustrations over the NFL’s decision to Flex the Pats -Chiefs Game in two weeks from MNF to Sunday afternoon…

I know the Pats are terrible this year and I get flexing games on Sundays, to an extent, but to go from Monday to Sunday? Has that ever been done before? I am just aggravated because I made plans for that Sunday afternoon so I’ll miss most of the game. I can’t imagine how much worse others are likely affected, i.e. traveling to see the game in person. Again, I get it that the NFL wants the best matchups on primetime but switching days completely is ridiculous!

Just wondering how the rest of SC Community feels about the NFL flexing games? I know most are not sad the Pats were moved off MNF this year. lol

On a happier note, Tyler is 100% right, Truist Park has an awesome atmosphere. That Battery is great! My family and I have gone up the last two seasons for a weekend to catch some games. The Battery hotel is very expensive when the Braves are home but there are several hotels within walking distance that are cheaper, that’s how I roll. I attached a picture from two years ago (World Series Year) of my sons playing wiffle ball on the turf field between the CHOPHOUSE Gate and the Battery, the Braves had left town after the game the day before.

When they are playing on the road, they broadcast the game on the bigscreen in front of the hotel. There are a bunch of bars and restaurants in the complex so it’s a blast for the the adults and the kids. I threw in one pic from this past summer of my boys in the mix of a bunch of random kids playing catch before the game. It’s obviously much more chaotic on a home game day.

Gambling in New Jersey and the battle in Florida between the Seminoles and politics

• Lee D. in Tampa says:

Couple of things from his Screencaps comments you published [Friday].

The Meadowlands Racetrack (“FanDuel Sportsbook at Meadowlands Racing” — across the parking lot from MetLife Stadium) indeed has a sportsbook. My business partner has been there when the Bucs last played the Jets. The casino actually has a shuttle service van from the MetLife Stadium parking lot to the casino and back. LOL He told me the place is jammed on gamedays before kickoff at 8 am before he got to the press box.

Also, while the Seminoles are mired in a legal battle with a casino in the Fort Myers area (every court decision that rules in favor of the tribe these assholes in southwest Florida hit the Seminoles with another suit in a matter of hours) the Hard Rock Bet app is up and running for Florida residents and I personally use it each football weekend.

Beer advent calendars

• Douglas J in Omaha writes:

With the start of Dec comes the fun tradition of advent calendars. Here is a pic of the guys from my work building their own beer advent calendars for the season. Each guy brought in four 6-packs and then pulled a number 1-24 out of a box and then labeled the beer for that specific day. Now they get to enjoy a different beer every day until Christmas and talk about how much they liked or didn’t like the beer of the day.

Sunrise over Istanbul this morning

• Jaime Z. writes:

Hi Joe, I’ll only send one . Sunrise over Istanbul as my wife and I head to Mersin where my son-ln-law plays professional basketball. He graduated from Oregon. Have a great day.

And one sunset photo this morning because I think even Todd Z. can admit this is a great composition

• Lee D. pointed out this one:

Big Pass at Siesta Key #sunset was off the charts. 📷 Key Life Charters #Florida pic.twitter.com/RpaSebFs7u — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) December 2, 2023

How Screencaps readers are blowing off steam

• Zach L. in Colorado/Vegas writes:

I am 48. So besides the gun/golf range, when the summer striping comes to an end, I also play video games. May I suggest Robocop Rogue City. . .an instant classic. It is a good guy Tech-Noir shooting gallery against biker gangs, robots, evil corporate CEO’s . . . and cheesy detective show!

A lot of the lines are directly from the original movie, and it is hilarious. I mean, who hasn’t wanted to battle it out against an ED-209 and pick up and throw a street thug out of a window?

Definitely for mature audiences only, and by mature I mean old enough to know that you aren’t when you are playing video games at this age.

A guy that hates the NBA just had to get this NBA court rules change off his chest

• Bones in PCB, FL writes:

I can’t believe I’m writing this, because it’s a proposed change to the NBA and I haven’t given a damn about the NBA since they became a political organization, but here goes…

Soccer uses different field sizes. There is a maximum and minimum length and width, but anything within the guidelines is legal. This allows teams to build a team that can take advantage of the dimensions of their pitch (there, I said it. A soccer word. Suck it, haters). Barcelona, for example, loves to move the ball and has a lot of speed, thus they use a much larger field to give them an advantage, making a lesser team defend them over a greater space. Teams that prefer a physical, counter-attacking style can use a much smaller field to their advantage.

Now, imagine that in the NBA. Make the maximum court length 102′. minimum 90′. Give variance on width as well. Imagine a team trying to guard the Warriors from 2016 on a huge court. Or forcing that same team to play on a much smaller floor against a bigger physical opponent. It really gives a new spin to home-court advantage. The game itself doesn’t change, but the way it’s played is changed entirely and completely solves the “everyone plays alike” complaint that many “former” NBA fans have.

Not sure it would make me come back and watch as much as i did a generation ago, but it’s worth a look.

Kinsey:

That’s the beauty of this column. The brain is constantly triggered around here. Mike on Long Island triggered my entertainment room OCD with his three-TV setup and Bones is fired up over NBA court sizes — that’s the art of Screencaps.

This week, I wrote about Richard Dawson forcing all contestants to take herpes tests before appearing on “Family Feud” and I was going through Google Newspaper Archive searches to see what the columnists of the day were writing about Richard.

What I was reminded about those early 1980s columns was that they were all over the place. Yes, entertainment was the subject matter, but the columnists of those days would allow the readers to take the conversation in 80 different directions.

You didn’t know what was coming next. One minute columnist Dick Kleiner was writing about Dawson and herpes, the next minute he’d be answering a question about Gene Autry’s parents.

That’s the Screencaps playbook, in case you couldn’t tell.

That Stripe Life

• Glenn writes:

Joe, I know it is post-season, but we are in Ogden Utah for a family emergency. When I got up this morning and saw my brother in law front lawn, I had to share. They get it here and now they know about the community you have created.

That’s it for this ugly December morning that is screaming for something in the CrockPot.

I have leaves to take care of. The city was nice enough to not pick up the leaves this week, so I’m praying I can get outside and get them to the curb in case the city boys are working OT today.

Fingers crossed.

I’m feeling much better this morning and the energy level is high.

Let’s get after it.

