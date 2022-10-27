Dane Cook, 50, Is Loving Life With 24-Year-Old Fiancée Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor want you to make fun of them.

The longtime comic popped the question to the Pilates instructor back in July. Now the two are still basking in the glow three months later. Of course, the engagement raised an eyebrow or two in the immediate aftermath because, well, Cook is 26 years older than his now-fiancée.

Doesn’t matter to the two lovebirds, though. Love is love, baby!

“Being able to poke fun at it and have some jokes at our own expense, I think it prepared us for what was going to happen,” Cook told People. “Which is people were going to put us as a target, so if we make the joke first and we’re laughing at it, you can’t really hurt us with that.”

Dane Cook is making a comedic comeback with Kelsi Taylor by his side. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for HollyShorts Film Festival)

Kelsi Taylor and Dane Cook are ready to tie the knot

Cook, 50, proposed to the 24-year-old Taylor back in July in part because of “how absolutely stunning she looked.”

No argument there!

He also told People that the two addressed the elephant in the room early in the relationship in the only way he knows how – by joking about it.

“I would say something like, ‘I’d love to have a family,’ and she would say, ‘Oh, I’d love to have a family when I’m young,’ and I’d say, ‘Well, I’d like that as well because I’d like to hold my children on my death bed,'” he said.

I know kids today won’t believe me, but Dane Cook was THE GUY back in the day. I’m pretty sure most of my middle school years back in the mid-2000s were basically filled with Dane Cook videos on dial-up internet.

Dane Cook was THE GUY in the mid-2000s. (Photo by Roger Kisby/Getty Images)

Remember how hot Kevin Hart got about five years ago? That was Dane Cook for a solid three years.

He invented “Karen” way before COVID did, and made every single kid laugh while their parents took them through a Burger King drive-thru.

He eventually fell off a cliff around 2010, was accused of stealing jokes on more than one occasion, and unsuccessfully gave acting a go.

Anyone remember Mr. Brooks? How about Good Luck Chuck? Employee Of The Month?

Anyway, looks like Cook has certainly found peace in his life with Taylor, who he calls his “best friend.” And hey, he’s even making a comeback!

Cook’s newest comedy special, Above It All, is now out on something called “Moment.” I haven’t watched it, and haven’t the slightest clue on how to even find it, but if it’s got the BK Lounge bit in there, I am IN.

Congrats to the happy couple!