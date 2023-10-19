We Might Need A D’Andre Swift and Terrell Edmunds Alternate Broadcast Of The MLB Playoffs After Hearing Their Mic’d Banter During The NLCS

Videos by OutKick

Alternate broadcasts of sporting events are all the rage, and we could do a whole hell of a lot worse than an alternate broadcast of the MLB playoffs hosted by Philadelphia Eagles players D’Andre Swift and Terrell Edmunds. At least if we can recapture the magic of their recent trip to Game 2 of the NLCS.

The two got some prime seats to catch the hometown Phillies annihilating the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, and their mic ‘d-up banter would make for a phenomenal viewing experience.

The two were mic’d up, and their real-time thought during what turned out to be both players’ first-ever baseball game is nothing short of hilarious.

“This my first one,” Edmunds replied. “This joint crazy.”

This joint crazy indeed. That night at the sports complex featured Game 2 of the NLCS, the Flyers’ home opener at the Wells Fargo Center across the parking lot, and a soccer match at Lincoln Financial Field between Mexico and Germany.

So, it was a complete and utter madhouse both inside and outside of Citizens Bank Park.

Swift And Edmunds Offered Some Hilarious Takes On The NLCS

One of my favorite moments is Swift commenting that he’d like to see a home run, “Just not right now though” with D-Backs outfielder Tommy Pham at the dish.

I also loved how over the course of the night, Swift and Edmunds went from not knowing how many games a team plays in a season to criticizing which pitches players were swinging at. It reminds me of how I become an expert on Olympic diving every four years (“Ooh… big splash. That’s a deduction).

I know these two fellas have their own season to worry about, but if the Phillies make it to the World Series (which seems inevitable), then they need to hit up another game and stream it or something.

Sure, it’s not the kind of thing a traditional baseball fan would want to tune in to. You’re not going to hear much in the way of Xs and Os.

Now casual fans? They would get a kick out of listening to Swift and Edmunds break down their baseball-watching experiences in real-time.

