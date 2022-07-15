Dancing Security Guard & A Pitcher Tantrum: Full Range Of Emotions On Display In MLB

Here at Outkick, we like to bring fans everything from the world of sports. That includes the good, the bad and the sometimes ugly.

We try to be positive though, so let’s start with the good from Major League Baseball. An Instagram user who attended a recent Tampa Bay Rays game caught an incredible video of a security guard dancing.

The security guard, according to the video, was featured on the stadium’s Jumbotron for a “Dance Cam” feature. With the Black Eyed Peas famous “Let’s Get it Started” pumping throughout Tropicana Field, the guard proceeds to show off some unreal moves while in full uniform!

Not only does he perform a complete somersault along with some other sweet break dancing moves, he finishes it off with a salute to the crowd. An American hero, indeed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brady Cox (@disneydude_71)

It’s not always good, though, when you’re caught on camera for the world to see. Colorado Rockies starter Kyle Freeland was on the bump in Coors Field on Thursday. Heading into the fifth inning, Freeland was cruising along, and the Rockies held a 5-2 lead.

But that’s when keepin’ it real went wrong. Freeland gave up a homer, followed by a double, followed by a single and was yanked from the game. The bullpen allowed the single to score, erasing the lead and tying the game.

Freeland did not take pounding well and it’s unclear if he was frustrated with his performance, getting pulled from the game or likely a little of both. Either way, he took out his anger on the roof of the dugout, using a bat to apparently bash a hole as debris flew from the smash site.

The commentators even remark, “Wow, they’re going to have to re-do the ceiling.” No kidding.

Kyle Freeland: Not happy



Things are heating up in Denver!#TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/Vtv9y9Pi8x — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) July 14, 2022

This is why baseball remains the American Pastime. You just never know what you might see when you take the family out to the park.