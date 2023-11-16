Dana White’s Physical Appearance Undergoes Drastic Change After Water Fast

Videos by OutKick

Dana White dropped some serious weight after doing a water fast.

The UFC leader is definitely not out of shape by any measure. In fact, he looks great for being in his mid-50s, but he felt he could do even better.

His strategy? He did a water fast for 86 hours, and the results are downright absurd. White posted an X video explaining his process, and included before and after pictures.

It looks like Dana White might be ready to get in the octagon right now. Check out the before and after pictures in his video below.

I did an 86 hour water fast and i feel INCREDIBLE! Obviously i'm not a doctor, but i've been told by the experts that water fasting can help to significantly reduce the risk of cancer, alzheimers and a ton of other health issues. pic.twitter.com/3AOt7n4IFO — danawhite (@danawhite) November 16, 2023

Dana White shows off fasting results.

First off, I’m definitely not suggesting anyone fast or do anything else. This isn’t a medical publication. Don’t do anything without consulting a doctor, which White pointed out himself.

Do you own research and talk to your own medical professionals, but I absolutely recommend it — danawhite (@danawhite) November 16, 2023

However, those results are absolutely crazy. He looks like a different person after doing a water fast for 86 hours. How much weight did he drop? It looks like 20 pounds easily. Maybe more.

Again, Dana White looks ready to slap on the gloves today and start throwing some punches. That’s damn impressive for a man who is 54.

Dana White shows off physical transformation after water fast. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Having said that, I’d rather be fat again than do a water fast for 86 hours. That sounds miserable. I don’t care if Dana White claims he feels like a superhero.

The human body – or mine at least – craves red meat, coffee and food. A single day of fasting sounds absolutely brutal. Eighty six hours? Hard pass. Hard pass forever, folks. I want tacos and some ice cold Modelos more than I want to look like a UFC fighter.

Plus, how is anyone supposed to enjoy football season on just water? Better chance you catch me dead before ever fasting with just water.

Would you ever do a water fast? Have you already done one? Let me know your results at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.