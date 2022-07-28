Dana White Tells Critics of UFC Pay to “Go F**k Yourself”

No one did a better job of navigating through the COVID pandemic and keeping his fighters paid like UFC chief Dana White.

And as a no-BS sports mogul, Dana won’t take s**t from anyone.

White was back under the microscope of the online trolls this week after gifting friend Kyle from the YouTube group Nelk Boys 250 G’s ($250,000) for his birthday. All in cash.

The criticism toward Dana was directed at the alleged wage disparity and lack of benefits among UFC contracts, which White has repeatedly shut down.

White had a response to the haters during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“First of all, all these people on the internet — go f**k yourself. I spend my money however the f**k I want to spend my money. Mind your own f***ing business!” White told McAfee.

“If you look at what Kyle and the NELK Boys have done, as far as Howler Head, and a lot of other things that they’ve done, those kids have never asked me for anything, ever. Never asked me for anything. And they couldn’t be better people,” he noted.

“Kyle has done so many things for me and believe me, the $250,000 that I gave him for his birthday does not cover the amount of things that that kid has done for me. So don’t count other people’s money and mind your own f***ing business,” White said.

White got hyped up during his counter to the critics: signaling out the MMA media and calling the criticism an easy request for money from people who’ve never been at the UFC president’s level.

“A lot of this is driven by the scumbag MMA media,” White mercilessly said, “so what happens is, they act like there’s this massive safe here at the UFC offices that says fight or pay on it and I go in there and I just grab whatever I want outta the fight or pay.

“Of course not — you f***ing pieces of s**t. This is money that I actually have made over an entire career and I will spend it however the f**k I want!”

Dana White responded to the backlash around his $250,000 birthday gift. 🎁💰



Full story: https://t.co/4B7ukenqJv pic.twitter.com/KTtGwJvxJL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 27, 2022

Let ’em hang, Dana.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela