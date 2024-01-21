Dana White Shares Powerful Pro-Free Speech Message Amid Sean Strickland Backlash

Videos by OutKick

Dana White isn’t apologizing for Sean Strickland speaking his mind.

The UFC star lost at UFC 297 Saturday night to Dricus Du Plessis, but it was the lead up to the fight that was the true show.

Strickland unleashed an all-time rant about how awful Justin Trudeau’s government is, ripped transgender insanity, compared Canada to North Korea and was just on an incredible roll all week long.

A woke reporter tried to get Strickland to apologize for his beliefs, and instead, got lit up like a Christmas tree.

Idk who this guy is and I don't care but you're not a man… But you'd take that as a compliment….. pic.twitter.com/PMR1h4Yp7K — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) January 17, 2024

Dana White defends free speech after Sean Strickland rants.

The reactions were very predictable. The woke mob wanted Strickland canceled, which White refused to do. He also made it clear he will never even consider doing such a think. Anyone in the UFC is free to speak their mind.

“I don’t f*cking tell any other human being what to say, what to think, and there’s no leashes on any of them…That’s ridiculous to say I give somebody a leash. Free speech, brother. People can say whatever they want. They can believe whatever they want,” White said Saturday night at UFC 297.

You can watch his awesome comments below, and send your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dana White claps back at WOKE reporter, who says he gives his fighters a 'long leash' about what they can and can't say.



Dana White supports free speech, do you? pic.twitter.com/F4rIeRUbs8 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) January 21, 2024

White’s stance is the correct one.

It’s crazy this even needs to be said, but Dana White is, obviously, completely correct when it comes to freedom of speech.

People should absolutely have the right to share their opinions – even bad ones. That’s the beauty of America. UFC 297 was in Toronto, and as we all know, Canada doesn’t have the same freedoms we do here in America.

Sean Strickland caused a stir with some comments ahead of UFC 297, and Dana White defended his right to speak his mind. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

You protest the government? Congratulations. Your bank accounts are frozen. While America might not be perfect, we definitely don’t have to deal with that kind of garbage, and the First Amendment still exists in this country the last time I checked.

That drives the snowflake brigade crazy. Instead of debating ideas they disagree with, they just try to cancel and censor those they don’t like.

One viral video appeared to literally call for UFC 297 to be shut down because Strickland doesn’t believe men can be women – a scientific fact.

Looks like this MMA fighter is a big insecure baby who likes to punch down!



Sean Strickland went on an unhinged anti-LGBTQ rant after a reporter had the audacity to ask him about…things he’s said.



Oh, and @ScotiabankArena and @ufc are apparently fine with it.



Cool! 💅 pic.twitter.com/TDO1RKqAlt — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) January 18, 2024

Has there ever been a moment in history when the side supporting censorship was the good side? If there was, I certainly don’t remember it. The good guys are the people encouraging more – not less – speech. Also, the most important speech to protect is speech you disagree with. That’s the hallmark of a free society. Props to Dana White for not backing down. The world needs more of that kind of spirit. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.