Dana White Says No To McGregor-Mayweather 2

Dana White has told TMZ Sports that he has “less than zero interest in seeing” Conor McGregor box Floyd Mayweather again. The first bout did well, likely due to the curiosity on how an MMA fighter would fair, but now we’re all bored of it.

Give us a real fight.

White was told by TMZ McGregor posted to Instagram “I accept,” with a photo of the two fighters rematching. Financially speaking, we get it. A 45-year-old Mayweather has only boxed exhibition since his retirement, and McGregor broke his leg that was said to heal by July of 2022.

“I didn’t even know that,” White said. “I haven’t seen it.” Goes to show how much Mayweather has been on his mind. This is a business man, but more importantly, a man that loves the art of fighting. Doesn’t really make the UFC any better by allowing their most watched fighter participate in a circus act money grab with a boxer.

And we’re around that date where McGregor’s camp has begun searching for their next pay day. Mayweather-McGregor, while it would surely be a snooze fest, would pull in hundreds of millions in revenue.

Dana White speaks for all of us when he says we have zero interest. Spot on.