Dana White Follows Through On Threat To Remove Pelotons Following Podcast Backlash: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Dana White wasn’t kidding when he vowed to cut ties with Peloton following backlash stemming from a Theo Von podcast.

The popular comedian revealed during a recent podcast episode with the UFC leader that the stationary bike company had an issue with his podcast with Robert Kennedy Jr., who is running for President. Specifically, Von named Peloton as a company that wanted the podcast to come down.

White didn’t like that, and vowed to dump Pelotons from a UFC training facility, according to MMA Media.

Well, Dana White wasn’t playing games. Not one bit. In a video shared by Von, the incredibly successful sports mogul made good on his word, and showed all the Pelotons had been replaced.

Check it out below, and shoot me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Dana White dumps Peloton.

Well, if anyone thought there was a chance Dana White wouldn’t stand by his word, those doubts should be officially erased.

The UFC leader is a man of his word. When he said he was done with Peloton following the company allegedly going after Theo Von, he meant it.

Now, Peloton is out and Echelon is in. This is the best free advertising the latter could have ever hoped for.

Dana White follows through on threat to remove Peloton bikes. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The move also shouldn’t surprise anyone. The man doesn’t like being told what to do and he hates woke nonsense.

“I posted a video for Trump on my personal social media and one of our big sponsors called and said take that down. I said go f*ck yourself,” White said during his Von podcast. Is anyone surprised after hearing that comment that Dana White wasn’t kidding when he said he was dumping Peloton?

Dana White: "I posted a video for Trump on my personal social media and one of our big sponsors called and said take that down. I said go fuck yourself."



Well said.pic.twitter.com/VdNhwFFLQn — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) November 14, 2023

More and more people continue to take a stand against woke nonsense, and White is right near the top of the list of people refusing to back down. With every person who takes a stand, it should incentivize more to do the same. Let me know your thoughts on Dana White at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.