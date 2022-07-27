Dana White On Vince McMahon’s Retirement: ‘Nothing But Respect’

UFC president Dana White and Vince McMahon are both in the business of selling fights and storylines, often via heavily purchased, pricey, pay-per-views. Well, McMahon was in the business, until announcing his retirement from WWE late last week at the age of 76.

McMahon’s longevity in the sports entertainment business – he’s been involved with pro wrestling since the 1960’s – and the WWE’s success has undoubtedly left it’s mark on White, who has the utmost respect for McMahon, even though they often competed for viewers.

“What that guy built, and what he’s done is incredible,” White said during a Tuesday press conference to following a fight under his Dana White Contender’s Series 1 promotion.

White, who jokingly mentioned that McMahon gave him tickets “in the rafters” for a previous WWE event, clearly admires the cut throat approach McMahon often took while turning the WWE into a multi-billion dollar company.

“I watched that stuff as a kid, and still be doing it now – He’s phenomenal. He’s a killer,” said White. “He’s buried the hatchet in my back a few times, but that’s what you’re dealing with. You don’t deal with a killer and not expect them to try to kill ya.”

Despite being years-long competitors, White wishes McMahon nothing but the best in his newfound retirement.

“I have nothing but respect for Vince, though,” White told reporters on Tuesday.

